SILVER SPRING, Md. — Alberta Abear Dowd, age 95, of Silver Spring, died on Feb. 23, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Dowd, Capt. U.S. Navy (Ret.); mother of Patricia E. Dowd, Jane D. (Mark) Cupkovic, and the late Colleen (Leif) Larsen; grandmother of Jane, Kristina, and Shane Larsen, and Jac Cupkovic; and sister of Carlton Abear and the late Arlene Stewart, Patricia Crowley, Ronald Abear, and Lawrence Abear.
Friends will be received at Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904, on Saturday, Feb. 29, beginning at 11:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at noon.
Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Memorial & Tribute Processing Ctr., 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060.
