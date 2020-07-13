BELMONT — Albert W. White Jr., 71, longtime resident of Belmont, NH, passed peacefully at Wolfeboro Bay Nursing Facility on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Albert was born on July 20, 1948, in Milford, MA, the son of Albert White Sr. and Doris (Pyke) Milliken. He graduated from Nashua High School and online college courses. He worked as a mechanic for many years and worked for Belmont High School and Hart's Turkey Farm in Meredith, NH.
Albert enjoyed walking, bike riding, and most importantly time with his family. He was also a faithful member of the Lochmere Baptist Church for most of his life.
Albert is survived by his son, Steven White and his wife Rebeccah (Healy) White of Belmont, NH; his daughter, Theresa (White) Keifer and her husband Chris Keifer of TN; his step-father David Milliken; his grandchildren, Kristina, Justin, Nick, Nicholas, Colton, Sierra, Annabel, and Katrina; and his great-grandchildren, Yasmine, Abigayle, and Emma.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 50 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
