DAMASCUS, Maryland — Albert Richard “Dick” Goulet passed away on July 30, 2019, in Sandy Spring. Most recently a resident of Damascus, Dick lived most of his 92 years in Nashua, Bristol and Gilford, New Hampshire, where he raised a family with his beloved wife of 45 years, Theresa Loraine Goulet (née Gilbert), who passed away on Dec. 18, 1996.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Lamos of Bristol, New Hampshire, and Denise Goulet of Damascus; five grandchildren, Lucas Lamos of Bristol, New Hampshire, Stephanie Boisselle of Belmont, New Hampshire, Jesse Shipley of Damascus, Emily Shipley of Tampa, Florida, and Hannah Shipley of Escondido, California; and three great-grandchildren, Cerrissa Lamos of Concord, New Hampshire, and Brice and Lucy Boisselle of Belmont, New Hampshire.
Dick joined the United States Navy immediately after his 18th birthday, toward the end of World War II, and was a gunner on the Lake Champlain, on which he helped bring the troops home from Europe.
He started his long career with Public Service Company of New Hampshire shortly thereafter as a lineman. After receiving his associate's degree in electrical engineering from Lowell Technological Institute in Lowell, Massachusetts, he quickly moved up to Electrical Distribution System engineer, and then district office manager in Bristol, New Hampshire. After his retirement, he worked for the City of Laconia, New Hampshire, as a building inspector.
Dick was a kind, compassionate, and loving man who lived his life in service to others — family, friend or stranger.
He served for many years with the Knights of Columbus, reaching the position of Grand Knight. He also was a member of the Lions Club, providing years of service in collecting used eyeglasses for those in need and dedicated to other service projects.
He was active most of his life and played softball in two Montgomery County, Maryland, senior softball leagues while also competing at the national level in Senior Olympic softball tournaments around the U.S., winning championships in the over-75 and over-80 brackets. He also bowled in two bowling leagues in Rockville and Gaithersburg.
He was living with his daughter and son-in-law and several grandchildren at the time of his passing.
There will be a funeral mass in his honor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Monday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow immediately after the mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Laconia.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850. Donations also may be made online at https://www.montgomeryhospice.org/donate-support/donate-now.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.