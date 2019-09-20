GILFORD — Albert James Hurd, 80, of Gilford, died Sept. 16, 2019, at his home.
Born in Laconia on Aug. 6, 1939, he was the son of Arthur E. Sr. and Gladys (Blackey) Hurd.
Albert grew up in Meredith and attended Meredith schools. He has been a resident of Gilford for the past 35 years.
Albert has been a machinist all his life and has worked for companies such as the Scott and Williams, Co., N.H. Ball Bearing, and Freudenberg-NOK.
Albert loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and four wheeling.
Albert was predeceased by his first wife, Marjorie Hurd; his brothers, Arthur Jr., Howard, Robert, and Richard; and his sister, Shirley Crockett.
Albert is survived by his wife, Ernestine M. (Hall) Hurd of Gilford; his children, Terry L. Delafontaine of Williamstown, Vermont, James A. Hurd of Meredith, and John A. Hurd of South Carolina; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brothers, Arnold Hurd of Meredith, Doug Hurd of Virginia, and Gerald Hurd of Connecticut; his sisters, Wanda Brunt of Wentworth and Betty Chamberlain of Gilford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
