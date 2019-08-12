NEW HAMPTON — Albert Henry Willette, 88, of 62 Town House Road, New Hampton, passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving family by his side, on Aug. 4, 2019, after a long illness.
Albert proudly served his country in Korea and, upon his return, he did what he loved the most. That was his passion of truck driving for approximately 50 years.
Al also spent many weekend trips with his wife, Lynn, following the race car circuit around the northeast. Another affection Al had was the care and maintenance of his home, where he never was seen sitting down, always making sure the grounds were taken care of.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn; son Adam; and grandson Edwin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be at Mayhew Funeral home, 204 DW Highway, Meredith, on Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.
