LACONIA — Albert E. Horne, 76, passed away Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Albert was born Jan. 16, 1942, and was the son of Harry H. Horne and Agnes N. Eryou Horne.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Herbert Horne, Shirley Kimball, Kenneth Horne, and Alvin Horne.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Louise Grass Horne of Tilton; daughters Doreen Potter and her husband, David, of Webster, Vickie Robbins of Port Orange, Florida, and Karen Horne of Penacook; son Eric Horne of Tilton; grandchildren Christal, David, Tiffany, Derrick, Jessica, Deanna, Vicky Sue, Douglas, Monique, and Savannah; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Al was employed by Coca-Cola in Laconia for many years. He then moved to Edgewater, Florida, where he was employed by Boston Whaler and retired from there. During his retirement, he moved back to New Hampshire to be with his family.
Al was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, NASCAR, and wrestling. He enjoyed camping at the racetracks and loved the White Mountains and ocean. He made several trips to Alaska. Al was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was deeply loved by all.
Calling hours will be Saturday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 D.W. Highway, Meredith. Interment will be at a later date.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mathewfuneralhomes.com.
