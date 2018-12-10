LACONIA — Alana Blanche Finnie, 32, of Strafford Street, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at home.
Alana was born on Dec. 12, 1985, in Laconia, the daughter of Ian and Susan (Drouin) Finnie. Alana was someone with many accomplishments in her life and her potential was infinite. She was a graduate of Fisher College where she had studied abroad in Italy and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism which lead to her internships with WLNH and Channel 7 in Boston; and prior to school, she had her own talk show on public access called “Alana’s Sassy Shack”. She had a passion for writing and photography and she was a very talented artist. She enjoyed acting and fashion design. Alana was also an amazingly talented dancer and figure skater. Above all she loved spending time with her family.
Alana is survived by her parents, Ian Finnie and Susan (Drouin) Finnie; her sister, Jenna-Rose Finnie, and her significant other, Matt Silva; her grandmother, Janet (Breton) Drouin; and her uncle, Robert Drouin.
Alana was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Claude Drouin, and paternal grandparents Elizabeth “Betty” (Ronaldson) Finnie and George Finnie.
There will be a Calling Hour on Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., also at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church.
Burial will follow in the family plot at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Alana’s name be made to Navigating Recovery, 635 Main St., Suite 303, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
