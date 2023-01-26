GEORGES MILLS — Alan Wright Doherty, longtime resident of Georges Mills, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, after a three-year battle with cancer. Alan was born in Concord on April 13, 1941, son of the late William Albert and Shirley (Smythe) Doherty of Franklin.
Alan was a graduate of Mount Hermon School (1959), Bates College in 1963 with a degree in economics, and Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth in 1965 with a degree in accounting. In Alan’s younger years he learned to play the trombone while in Franklin schools, and while at Bates College he was a member of The Deansmen, an acapella singing group.
Alan’s career path included a position as president and treasurer at GW Griffin in Franklin, followed by a period at Arwood Corporation as inspection supervisor. He held accounting positions and later started his own accounting business, Doherty Cost Consulting, which he ran for many years offering him the opportunity to work with many clients in the Sunapee area, who would eventually become friends. Over the years Alan also served on various town committees in Hill, Andover, and in recent years was the treasurer of the Town of Sunapee.
Alan was devoted to family, which included his (predeceased) older brother, W. Burgess Doherty; his younger brother, Joel and his wife Sara Doherty of Franklin; his two sons from his first marriage to Linda Olmsted, Andrew Doherty and his significant other Juliana Read of Henniker, and Peter and his wife Becky Doherty of Wilmington, North Carolina. Alan leaves behind many cousins, nieces, great-nieces and nephews and friends.
Alan had many passions. As a young man he enjoyed hiking in the White Mountains which included several 4,000-footers, playing tennis, and jazz/classical music. His greatest passion though was his two sons, Andy and Peter. He coached many of their teams when they were young, and could always be found on the sidelines of whatever sports they were playing. Alan took great pride in being a part of their lives and became very close with many of their friends — he was often referred to as "Big Al" by Pete’s high school friends in Sunapee.
Alan enjoyed the final years of his life with his long-time companion Carol Pilot, and grew very close to her family, daughter, Christine Pilot and her children Sidney and Riley; and daughter Kathy and husband, Rusty Fowler and their children Troy and Maddy. He also leaves three cats he simply adored, Freddie, Gomer and Nellie.
Alan adopted the phrase "Live Well, Laugh Often and Love Much." He will be missed.
The William F. Smart Sr Memorial Home in Tilton will be assisting with arrangements. There is a graveside service planned for Monday, May 22, at 10:30 a.m., at the Franklin Cemetery.
