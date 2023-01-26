Alan Wright Doherty, 82

Alan Wright Doherty, 82

GEORGES MILLS — Alan Wright Doherty, longtime resident of Georges Mills, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, after a three-year battle with cancer. Alan was born in Concord on April 13, 1941, son of the late William Albert and Shirley (Smythe) Doherty of Franklin.

Alan was a graduate of Mount Hermon School (1959), Bates College in 1963 with a degree in economics, and Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth in 1965 with a degree in accounting. In Alan’s younger years he learned to play the trombone while in Franklin schools, and while at Bates College he was a member of The Deansmen, an acapella singing group.

