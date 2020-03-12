MEREDITH — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alan Sumner Hann Jr., 45, on March 10, 2020, at Concord Hospital.
He was born on April 24, 1974, in Concord, Massachusetts, the son of Alan Hann Sr. and Patricia (Little) Hann. Alan was raised in Burlington, Massachusetts, as a young boy. The family moved to Meredith, New Hampshire, in 1981, where he resided for most of his life.
Alan graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1992.
He had a passion for vehicles, which was passed down from his father at an early age. This special bond between father and son only solidified his calling to pursue autobody mechanic as his line of work. Alan was employed at various garages where he perfected his skills, most notedly, Meredith Ford. He was motivated to operate his own business and, in 2005, his determination paid off. He officially opened Keytown Autobody in Center Harbor. Alan couldn't have been more thrilled to fulfill his passion of working on an array of unique cars and motorcycles and everything in between. He was talented and meticulous when it came to his profession. More importantly, his garage was a place of welcome for his clients and friends. He was a people-person who loved to converse, not only about vehicles, but everyday life.
Alan was an advocate for animals, especially for rescue dogs. If you knew Alan, you knew his dogs, whose favorite place to hang out was with their dad at his shop, where they eagerly awaited the day’s visitors to receive endless affection. He sadly leaves behind his beloved American Staffordshire Terrier, Colt.
Alan was a hard worker, but also made time for interests outside of work. He loved the freedom of the open road on his motorcycle, especially with friends. He took great pride in customizing his Harley and was often known for changing the look of his bike as soon as we had all gotten used to it! He also enjoyed being out in the crisp winter air with friends testing the limits of his snowmobile.
Alan and his wife, Rae, enjoyed spending time together at the array of concerts at Meadowbrook each summer. He had spent a great deal of time as a child on his grandparent's farm in upstate New York, which to this day held a special place in his heart. He would travel out there whenever his schedule would allow.
But of all of Alan’s outside interests, none were more important than spending time with his family and friends. He was known for his big smile and even bigger heart.
Alan was predeceased by his devoted wife, Rae Anne (Lachance) Hann, on Oct. 29, 2015.
Alan is survived by his loving parents, Alan and Patricia Hann of Meredith; sister Lisa Maguire and her husband, Patrick, of Hampton, Virginia; sister Wendy Mills and her husband, Jeff, of Meredith; brother Corey Hann and his wife, Lindsay, of Meredith; step-sons Mark DeGara and Justin DeGara of Laconia; and mother-in-law Beatrice Lachance-Emond of Laconia. He was the proud and loving uncle of Bergen and Garren Maguire, Sumner and Sadie Mills, and Lincoln and Parker Hann.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith.
There will be a Mass of Christian burial on Friday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH-25, Meredith. There will be a celebration of Alan’s life immediately following the church service at Pitman’s Freight Room, 94 New Salem St., Laconia.
Burial will be this spring in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal shelter or rescue program of your choosing.
To sign Alan’s Book of memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
