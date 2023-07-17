Alan S. Paterson 

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alan Stuart Paterson (1937-2023), passed away peacefully on Monday, June 26, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his loving partner of 30 years, William H. "Bill" Myers; his dear parents, Ellsworth G. D. and Ethelind M. Paterson; and his beloved brother, Donald R. M. Paterson. He is survived by his nieces, Lucy Paterson LaRue of Flat Rock, North Carolina, and Margaret Paterson Martinetti of Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania; his nephew, Robert T. M. Paterson of Hainesport, New Jersey; his cousin, Kenneth Watkins of Agoura Hills, California; and their families.
Alan was born in New York, and spent his childhood in Eastchester, New York. He earned a bachelor of music degree from Princeton University in 1958 and was a skilled pianist. He had a dedicated career at Crane Plastics in Columbus for over 30 years. He was a devoted fan of the Ohio State University football team and also enjoyed watching baseball, particularly the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alan loved to cook and took great pleasure in creating and enjoying a meal. He and his partner traveled frequently to St. Augustine, Florida, and during Alan’s retirement, he spent many months of each year at the Paterson family home (“The Afterglow”) in New Hampton.
Alan was a true gentleman with a loving and generous heart. He was a devoted uncle to Lucy, Margaret and Robert, and provided them with calm and steady guidance. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
