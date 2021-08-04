GILFORD— Alan K. Lydiard, 74, of Lake Shore Road, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle of ALS.
Alan was born August 8, 1946 to the late Alan Frederick and Marion Stewart Lydiard, of Lexington, MA.
Alan enjoyed the opportunities he experienced while working in law enforcement for Northwood, NH, and Haverhill, MA, and Atkinson, NH. He also enjoyed utilizing his MIT engineering degree to help create PRT Petroleum Recovery Technologies, a company he was president of for the containment of oil spills.
Alan had a love for the water, especially the ocean and Lake Winnipesaukee. He captained yachts, tugboats, and charter boats and enjoyed selling boats at Irwin Marine. He loved to work with his customers and their families. It was his passion to make sure they were happy and comfortable operating their boats.
Alan was the man behind the Laconia Fire Rescue Boat. He met with Mark Miller, a Laconia Fire Fighter, regarding his dream to have a Fire Rescue Dive Team with a rescue boat. After Mark’s death, Alan made it his mission to get the boat built with emergency lighting, navigation electronics, bow numbers, emergency access, a dock for the boat, and wetland approvals. Alan did this with contacting local businesses for funding and equipment. He worked tirelessly to teach the fire department to operate the boat in all kinds of weather. He gave up every night after work to make Mark’s dream come true. He was so proud of the firefighters with continuing the work of the dive team.
Alan’s fondest memories were of time spent with his daughter, Christina and watching his son Ryan play hockey.
Alan is survived by his wife, Patricia of Gilford; daughter, Christina Plancon and her husband Mark, of New Milford, CT; son, Ryan Collins, and his wife Aimee, and grandson due in December, of Newburyport, MA; grandchildren, Shauna, Jake, Matthew and Meg; sister Bonnie Hoyt and her husband Paul; brother Scott Lydiard and his wife Dale; sister Teri Newman and her husband Bill; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two four-legged caregivers, Cory and Mia, who, since his diagnosis of ALS, never left his side giving him comfort and companionship. They were his true best friends.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Dr Elijah Stommel, Dr Jeffrey Cohen, Carmen, and the entire staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock for taking this journey with us even though the prognosis of each appointment was devastating. Alan always looked forward to seeing the medical staff and the peace he felt after each appointment.
Alan’s family is forever grateful to Granite VNA for their comfort and care as well as for Amber Stalker and the ALS Association of Northern New England who were there for Alan and his family from his diagnosis until the end.
Friendship was such an important part of Alan’s life and his family would like to extend their thanks to all who were a part of it.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Alan’s name be made to the ALS Association Northern New England Chapter, PO Box 207, Concord, NH 03302-0207, or to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Neurology ALS, One Medical Drive, Lebanon, NH03756.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church, Potter Hill Rd, Gilford, NH.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the funeral service also at the church.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
