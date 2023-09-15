FRANKLIN — Alan E. Kimball, 72, a lifelong resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, Sept. 14, after a period of failing health. A graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1970.
Alan is the son of the late Harold C. and Doris L. (Houston) Kimball. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, Judith A. (Kimball) Dion.
An avid sports fan, Alan loved all the New England teams, especially the New England Patriots. He was a fun loving, quick witted, kind soul who made everyone who knew him always smile. A tight knitted family, he had many nieces and nephews who absolutely adored him.
After High School, he went to work at Seth Thomas Clocks in Boscawen for many years, followed by working at Polyclad Laminates for many years as well. He worked at Merrimack County Nursing home for 27 years, until his retirement in 2013. Prior to his mom's passing he helped care for her for several years.
He leaves four brothers, Wayne H. and Linda Kimball, Stephen E. and Rita Kimball, Richard J. and Norma Kimball, all of Franklin, and Paul E. and Beverly Kimball of Andover; two sisters, Jeanne D. (Kimball) Bush and Cindy L. Kimball and Dennis Day of Franklin. Also, longtime family friend, Robert Smith of Franklin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 10-11 a.m.. at the Congregational Christian Church of Franklin at 25 South Main St.. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Cemetery committal will follow immediately at the Franklin Cemetery. A reception to follow at the Thompson Hall.
The family would like to personally thank the Merrimack County Nursing Home Hospice unit for the wonderful care given to Alan and the grace they showed throughout his time there.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's memory may be made to the Congregational Christian Church Memorial Fund, 25 S. Main St., Franklin, NH, 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
