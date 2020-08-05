MOULTONBOROUGH — Al Hume, 76, of Moultonborough, NH, passed away on August 2, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
He was born on October 5th, 1943, in Stoneham MA to George and Mary Hume, and graduated from Melrose High School in 1961. He had been traveling up to the Joyce Humestead family property his entire life and became a resident of Moultonborough over 40 years ago.
Known by “Brother Al”, “Uncle Al”, brother, dad, and many other names he was a man who had a strong influence on anyone he met. A man known to give more than he received, and most importantly gave his time to those in need, believing the quality of time is much more important than the quantity. He was known around town by his character, passion, faith, and true happiness with a smile that will not be soon forgotten.
He is survived by his sisters Jean and Joan; his sons Al, Brendon, and Jesse; his grandkids Luke, Ronan, Malachi, Waylon, Lachlan, Clara, and Willa; and host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Ossipee at noon on Saturday, August 8th. Anyone whom Al had an impact on throughout his life are welcomed to attend.
The Mayhew Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
