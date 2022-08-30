BELMONT— Aileen Kathryn Merkwan, 97, died at her home with her children and grandchildren by her side on Monday, August 29, 2022.
She was born on August 14, 1925, to E. Lionel and Kathrine (McGrath) LaCasse, in Laconia.
Aileen graduated Laconia High School in 1943 and following in her mother’s footsteps, she entered Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation in 1946, she began her career at Laconia Hospital as a staff nurse. While living at home, her brother Earle introduced her to his classmate, Leonard A Merkwan, whom she married in August 1947. The family moved to Philadelphia, PA, where Leonard was employed. While in Philadelphia, Aileen’s father and the family relocated to Laconia in 1953. Aileen returned to work at Laconia Hospital as a nurse in the Outpatient/Emergency Department. Her skill quickly resulted in her being appointed the Head Nurse, a position she held for a number of years until she was asked to take a supervisory position.
From supervision, she was asked to be Acting Director of Nursing until the position could be permanently filled. She returned to the emergency service as the Director of Emergency Services. While in emergency services, she assisted at the first endoscopy performed at the hospital and opened the Endoscopy Service as part of the emergency services offered at the hospital. Since the department was chronically busy due to the influx of vacationers, Aileen was taught many new skills to use in an emergency and gained proficiency in being able to describe x-ray pictures to the physicians on call and to intubate patience. Dr. Witkin frequently referred to her as “the original nurse practitioner.” Aileen became so skilled in her professional abilities, she rarely had trouble contacting physicians on call and never had a physician unprepared to see the patient. Everyone seemed to “hit the ground running.”
When she retired from LRGH, she worked in the infirmary at Laconia State School where her nursing expertise was put to good use. She advocated for better nutrition, dental care, and out of bed activities wherever possible. When the school began closure, she assisted in ensuring the process was well coordinated.
Aileen took her position seriously and felt that orientation was a major part of preparing nurses for emergency nursing. She taught new employees the “ropes, rules, and regulations” early and was always available to help. Aileen was an excellent educator. She never sat in an office, but was in the trenches with the rest of her personnel. For this, she was greatly respected and trusted by those who worked for her. She seemed to move with an inner peace and knowledge that transmitted confidence to those around her. No matter how dire things looked, she always rose to the occasion.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Merkwan; her sons, David Merkwan and Douglas Merkwan; her sister, Lorraine Sevigny of Meredith; and brother, Richard and his wife Connie LaCasse of Pace, FL; and her grandchildren, Kristen Merkwan of Sanbornton and Adam Merkwan of Hartford, CT. There are many in-laws, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews all over the U.S. Both her parents, her brother Earle, her sister Patricia, Leonard her first husband, as well as her eldest son Dennis have predeceased her. Dr. Norman G. B. McLetchie, her second husband also predeceased her.
The sand of the hourglass of time pass away. I watched them unheeding with each passing day, drawing nearer the end of my busy hours here, and the breaking of ties that are cherished and dear. Class of 1946 Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing.
At her request, there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH.
Burial will follow in the family site at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, Aileen would have appreciated donations to Dana Farber Cancer Research, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, American Red Cross, 431 18th Street, NW, Washington, D.C., 20006, or an organization of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
