MEREDITH — Agnes Irene (Johnson) Blackey, 98, of Route 104, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 5, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Agnes was born in Tamworth on Jan. 12, 1921, the daughter of Harry S. Johnson and Alice E. (Drake) Johnson. She grew up in the Tamworth area, graduating from Tamworth High School in 1938.
During World War II, Agnes worked at the South Portland Ship Yard in Portland, Maine, as a welder. It was a time in her life of which she spoke often and was proud of her contribution to the war effort.
In the 1950s, she and her husband, Lloyd, owned and operated the Center Harbor Garage and Restaurant on Route 25, and were also the caretakers of the Geneva Point Camp in Moultonborough.
In the 1960s, she owned and operated Meredith Dry Cleaners on Main Street in Meredith where Frog Rock Tavern is located today. She was a well-known seamstress and continued to take in sewing long after retirement. It was not uncommon for Agnes to work multiple jobs to provide for her family. Throughout the years, she was employed at Scott and Williams in Laconia, Amatex Corporation in Meredith, Meredith Steam Laundry, and Annalee Dolls, to name a few. She was also a bus driver for both Frank McIntyre in Center Harbor and Brad Sprague in Meredith for more than 20 years. After retirement, she continued to stay busy caring for people in need of assistance in their homes and formed many lifelong friendships through doing so.
Agnes was known for her sharp wit, strong constitution, and active lifestyle. She had a great affection for the outdoors that continued throughout her life. She enjoyed hunting with her husband and was especially fond of fishing, continuing to do so well into her 80s. In later years, she could often be found sitting beneath her gazebo, enjoying nature and welcoming visitors. She was the family matriarch and a dear friend to many. Her daily presence in their lives will be greatly missed.
Agnes is survived by two daughters, Patricia A. (Blackey) Hurd and Catherine A. (Blackey) Jenkerson, both of Meredith; and one sister, Virginia C. Thomas of Tamworth.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth E. (Blackey) Sherman of Concord; her husband of 56 years, Lloyd J. Blackey of Moultonborough; three sisters, Marian C. Ross, Beatrice M. Ryan, and Eunice C. Breaux; and two brothers, Forest W. Johnson and Marshall B. Johnson.
Agnes leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 29 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the caring staff of Lakes Region VNA and Hospice.
There will be a graveside service in the spring at Red Hill Cemetery on Bean Road in Moultonborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Agnes' memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society.
