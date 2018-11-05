SANDWICH — Adrienne Stevens, 73, of North Sandwich, died suddenly on Oct. 29, 2018, at her home.
Born in Waltham, Massachusetts, on April 30, 1945, she was the daughter of Richard T. and Shirley (Blanchard) Stevens. Adrienne grew up in Waltham, graduated from Waltham High School in 1967, and became a resident of New Hampshire that same year.
Adrienne earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education at Plymouth State College, and her master’s degree with a major in Counseling Education at Rivier College, in Nashua. She also took graduate and post-graduate courses in Guidance, Counseling and Developmental Education at Boston University, the University of New Hampshire, and Appalachian State University, in Boone, North Carolina.
Adrienne was a teacher, guidance counselor, advisor and an administrator from 1967 until her retirement in the mid 2000s. She was employed by Wells River Elementary School in Wells River, Vermont; Laconia High School; Gilford High School; and from many years as director of Southern New Hampshire University’s Laconia Center.
Adrienne was a member of many professional organizations, including the Delta Kappa Gamma International Honorary Society, the New Hampshire and National Education Association, the New Hampshire School Counselor Association, the New Hampshire Personnel and Guidance Association, and the NH Women in Higher Education Administration. She was a member and past president of the Laconia Altrusa Club and helped to form the Meredith Altrusa Club. She also served as a district governor for Altrusa International.
Adrienne was a person who “made things happen.” For over 30 years she has been working throughout the community in many different circles — from business to education, from social to civic groups — and she never sought out accolades or recognition for her work.
In 1979, Adrienne received the Lakes Region Citizenship Award from the local community college and she also received a Plymouth State University Alumni Achievement Award in 1983. She was the Meredith Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year in 2003, and in 2007 Adrienne was named the 40th recipient of the prestigious Irwin Award for community service.
Adrienne is survived by her brothers, Richard Stevens of Orr’s Island, Maine, and David Stevens of Pittsburg, New Hampshire, along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews and dear friends.
As someone who greeted everyone with a smile and warmth that instantly made you feel welcome, and a spirit of fun and adventure, “A” was an integral part of so many lives. We will miss her dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 33 Footlight Circle, Meredith, on Friday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m.
Memorial Donations may be made to either the Winnipesaukee Playhouse or Altrusa International.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with arrangements.
