FRANKLIN — Adelina Marion (Boudreau) Springer passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, surrounded by family.
Affectionately known as Meme by not just her immediate family members but also by those outside her family whom she touched, Adelina left her impression on scores of people.
Born Feb. 22, 1938, Adelina grew up in Berlin before marrying Richard in 1954 in Lancaster. Soon after, Adelina and Richard moved to Claremont, where they raised their four children. There she worked at the Dartmouth Woolen Mill for many years before retiring.
She lived at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Franklin the last few years of her life, where she quickly garnered the love and affection of those who worked and lived there.
Adelina had opened her home to many throughout the years, including fostering multiple children during her 20s, and continued to leave it open throughout her life, to any who needed it. She was full of life, and was looked at by many who knew her as a reliable source of support and love, including many laughs over never-ending coffee, a jig or two, or sometimes just some much-needed guidance. She loved crafts, yard sales, camping, conversations and giving lots and lots of gifts and signs of love.
Adelina was predeceased by her parents, Alfredo and Florence Boudreau; brothers Robert and Pete Boudreau; sister Laura Boudreau; grandson Jesse Springer; granddaughter Jennifer Durfey; great-granddaughter Lilyanna Johnson; and her husband of 65 years, Richard Springer.
Adelina leaves behind her legacy through her sister, Doris (Robert) Mcrossin; daughters Rose (Robert) Williams and Doreen (Elliot) Davis; sons Stephen (Lisa Derosia) and Rick (Deborah) Springer; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, foster children, and many friends, both old and young.
Adeline will be laid to rest with her husband at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen in the spring.
