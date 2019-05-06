GILMANTON — Adam John Tusi, 34, of Powder House Lane, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Adam was born on Oct. 2, 1984, in Laconia, the son of Daniel Tusi and Linda (Merrill) Hafford.
Adam had worked for M&M Cleaning, Shaw's and Cumberland Farms.
Adam liked swimming, basketball, poker games and riding his motorcycle. He loved to spend time with his daughter and his family.
Adam is survived by his wife, Nicole Marie (McDonald) Tusi; father Daniel Tusi; mother and dad Linda and Herman Hafford; a daughter, Jayden Tusi; grandmothers Annie Hill and Brandy Beaupre; brothers Matthew Tusi and his wife, Monique, Robert Mack and Hector Albelo; sisters Jennifer Arizmendi and Teasia Hafford; nieces and nephews Yolanda Albelo, Sirenitea Arizmendi, Raul Arizmendi, Dominick Arizmendi, Logan Leroux, Hayzen Kramer, Addilyn McDonald, Abby McDonald, Mason McDonald, Ricky Mullaney, Jonathan Wright, Michael Wright and Alexander Wright; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
