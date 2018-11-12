LACONIA — Abbigayle “Abby” V. Manning, 29, of McGrath Street, died Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.
Abby was born on July 26, 1989, in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of James and Jean-Louise “Jill” (Landry) Manning. Abby had been a resident of the Lakes Region for many years.
Abby had such a great sense of humor and loved New England and its wildlife. She enjoyed music, bingo, cookouts, sports, crocheting, and eating at Taco Bell. Abby was always smiling, very caring, and loved to help and spend time with her family.
Abby is survived by her father, James Manning; three brothers, Dan Manning, Eric Hawkins, and William Vashaw; and two sisters, Katrina Hawkins and Anastasia Boisvert; grandparents, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, Jean-Louise “Jill” Boisvert.
A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, Nov. 17, at noon, at 61 Beacon Street West, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Abby’s name be made to Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Attn: Development Office, 40 Beacon Street East Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
