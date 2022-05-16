FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Aaron Cote, 23 years old, born and raised in Northfield, NH, passed away May 7, 2022 in a tragic motorcycle accident.
He was the son of Dawn-Marie Adolfsson of Northfield, NH and Michael R. Cote of Franklin, NH. Brother of Meghan Cote of Northfield, NH.
Aaron graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School in 2016. After graduation Aaron enlisted in the United States Army and attended boot camp at Fort Jackson. He completed his AIT training in Arizona, earned the rank of E5, and was the commander of his platoon. He served in the United States Army based with the 7th Special Forces Group Airborne which included a deployment to Syria. In April 2021 he served his five-year Army commitment and received a General Discharge under Honorable Conditions.
Aaron was an amazing young man who loved his family and they always came first in his eyes. He had a heart of gold and shared his love with everyone he came across. This young man will forever "Stay Gold." He is the purest and most kind young man a mother could ask for and want. His family is very proud of him and all of his accomplishments in the Army and life.
Aaron loved spending time with his sister Meghan Cote who visited him frequently in Florida. They had a special bond that no one could come between. He was not only her brother but her best friend in life and always will be. Since they were little they were barely apart. Being together was so special to them and this bond will remain in their hearts forever.
Aaron enjoyed golfing, spending time at the beach, watching his New England teams and playing video games with his friends. He loved being with his dog Rex and being with friends. He was a young man that warmed everyone's hearts and would drop everything to help a loved one. He lit up a room and made everyone smile with his goofy personality and caring embrace. He was handsome, energetic, loving and full of life. He made everyone feel like they were family and always lent a helping hand. Aaron was a Boy Scout through and through and a man of honor who will always hold a place in all of our hearts.
He is survived by his mother Dawn Marie Adolfsson of Northfield, NH; his father, Michael R. Cote of Franklin, NH; and his sister, Meghan Cote of Northfield, NH. He is also survived by his "Pop-Pop" Boyd Olaf Adolfsson of Belmont, NH; Jason Vezina Sr. and family, Boyd & Dana Adolfsson and family, Terry Cote and family, Guy and Jane Cote and family, Joyce Marshall and family; many dear friends, his Army brothers; and his girlfriend, Cagney Butilier. We will miss you my "Pookie."
You will forever be in our hearts and protected in heaven by loved ones that have passed before you.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton.
Burial with military honors will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
To remember Aaron in a special way, you can make a memorial donation to a charity that was important to him, The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.