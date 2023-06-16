NORTH SANDWICH — The North Sandwich Friends (Quaker) Meeting will celebrate Juneteenth on Monday, June 19, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people.

The historic Meetinghouse, 354 Quaker Whiteface Road, will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. The first hour will include readings on anti-slavery. Visitors may join as their schedules permit. 

All are welcome. To learn more, call clerk Susan Wiley at 603-677-2634.

