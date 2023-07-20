LACONIA — To help provide equitable learning access and opportunities and keep local youth connected, UScellular has donated 100 wireless hotspots and two years of service, valued at $112,600, to First Tee - New Hampshire as part of its After School Access Project.
UScellular’s After School Access Project provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education.
The hotspots provided to First Tee - New Hampshire connect to UScellular’s wireless network to provide high-speed connectivity for youth at the homes of members who check-out the devices.
“The After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping ensure youth have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams,” said Brandi McCune, director of sales at UScellular in New England. “We encourage New Hampshire nonprofit organizations to apply for this program and help us bring reliable wireless internet access to youth across America.”
First Tee - New Hampshire empowers kids and teens to be the best version of themselves. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with character-building, the organization creates learning experiences that help kids uncover their inner strength, self-confidence and resilience.
First Tee’s trained coaches not only introduce junior golf and an opportunity to enhance golf skills, but they also create a safe, supportive and empowering environment to help children prepare for life ahead, including friendships, school, college and even their careers. Kids learn how to understand and manage emotions, resolve conflicts, set goals, plan, appreciate diversity — and golf fundamentals and advanced techniques.
First Tee - NH partners with Boys & Girls Clubs to bus their kids to one of three locations and deliver the program free of charge. “We plan to distribute the hot spots to our participants in three particular locations in Claremont, Nashua and Laconia,” said Christopher Sargent, executive director of First Tee - NH. “These locations and programs in particular serve low-income communities, who I know have a need for internet access at their homes. Being able to offer our unique golf and life skills program and enhance it with an internet hot spot take home offering will help bring these programs to the next level.”
Since 2021, the company has donated more than $12 million, supporting over 100 organizations with hotspots and service nationwide. In early 2023, UScellular extended its pledge and committed up to $13 million in new funding to the program.
