LACONIA — To help provide equitable learning access and opportunities and keep local youth connected, UScellular has donated 100 wireless hotspots and two years of service, valued at $112,600, to First Tee - New Hampshire as part of its After School Access Project.

UScellular’s After School Access Project provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education.

