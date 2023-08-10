ASHLAND — After more than 50 years of service, Pond and Peak Reading Council is drawing to a close in August. The local nonprofit has promoted literacy throughout the central and northern regions of New Hampshire.

During its tenure, the organization, comprised of local teachers, has provided professional development for all members of the educational community, encouraging literacy from infancy through grade 12. Outreach has included grants for teachers to enhance their literacy projects and thousands of free books distributed to children.

