ASHLAND — After more than 50 years of service, Pond and Peak Reading Council is drawing to a close in August. The local nonprofit has promoted literacy throughout the central and northern regions of New Hampshire.
During its tenure, the organization, comprised of local teachers, has provided professional development for all members of the educational community, encouraging literacy from infancy through grade 12. Outreach has included grants for teachers to enhance their literacy projects and thousands of free books distributed to children.
Disbanding of this nonprofit is due to attrition, results of the pandemic and changing staff development needs in local school districts.
Current president Karen Downing of Plymouth, a retired teacher at New Hampton Elementary School, has been a member since 1977, joining when she was a student at Plymouth State College.
Past presidents have included Susan Longley, Carole Barbour, Margaret Salt, Katy Fralick and Connie Ross. Under the leadership of Carole Barbour, Pond and Peak was honored as a Council of Distinction.
Initially part of Granite State Reading Council, Pond and Peak was formed in the 1970s when the state-level council grew so large it was subdivided into seven regional councils. For the past decade, as other councils and the state organization itself dissolved, Pond and Peak continued to operate.
The council has provided teacher workshops with nationally known speakers, local authors such as Tomi DePaola and Jodi Picoult, given away thousands of free books for children at literacy fairs that featured such notables as WMUR’s meteorologist Kevin Skarupa, natural science organizations that featured New Hampshire animals and fire departments displaying their trucks and equipment.
Books have been given away at local libraries, doctors’ offices, David’s House (an infant program), Holy Cross Family Learning Center whose students are immigrants from many different countries and Belknap County Fair.
Pond and Peak Reading Council's remaining funds have been dispersed to local libraries, schools, child development centers and after-school programs.
Organization leaders thank all members, volunteers, schools, libraries and communities that supported the nonprofit through the decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.