CONCORD – The following students have earned recognition on the dean’s list at New Hampshire Technical Institute for the Spring 2021 academic term. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be matriculated or formally accepted in a program, be registered for 12 credits or more, and have a term GPA of 3.3 or higher.
ALTON/ALTON BAY
Ashley Chouinard
Maxim Deroche
Travis Stockman
Peter Taber
Gabriella Kearns
Shannon McMaho
ASHLAND
Alycia Poitras
BARNSTEAD
Alyssa Spiewak
BELMONT
Misty Crowell
Sarah McGlynn
BRISTOL
Madison Dalphonse
CENTER HARBOR
Allison Taylor
CENTER OSSIPEE
Morgan Merchant
FRANKLIN
Megan Gaudette
Connor Raposo
Kyle Shaw
Halie Turner
Thomas Walker
GILFORD
Maddison Currier
Naomi Eldridge
Jacqueline Lambert
Cyndal VanSteensburg
GILMANTON/GILMANTON IRON WORKS
Timothy Stevens
Sydney Holland
Michael Maltais
Molly Wrobel
HILL
Abriale Pratt
LACONIA
Amanda Adams
Patrick Anderson
Hannah-Leigh Bergeron
Zoran Boskovic
Rebecca Brunelle
Daniel Engelsen
Lyndsey Hawkins
Benjamin Montembeault
Vanessa Nevin
Caleb Petell
Shane Schultz
LOCHMERE
Shannon Caron
LOUDON
Katelyn Clark
Elizabeth Dunn
Mariah Gage
Joy Planchet
Jacob Roz
Callie Terrill
MOULTONBOROUGH
Kathleen Leo
OSSIPEE
Autumn Faris
Hallie LaRoche
PLYMOUTH
Zachary Howard
SANBORNTON
Taylor Cole
TILTON
Melanie Dion
Addam Duam
Emily Lagasse
WOLFEBORO/WOLFEBORO FALLS
Bryn Davey
Kolbe Maganzini
Stephanie Poole
Mackenzie Chamberlain
