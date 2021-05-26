CONCORD – The following students have earned recognition on the dean’s list at New Hampshire Technical Institute for the Spring 2021 academic term. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be matriculated or formally accepted in a program, be registered for 12 credits or more, and have a term GPA of 3.3 or higher.

ALTON/ALTON BAY

Ashley Chouinard             

Maxim Deroche                                               

Travis Stockman                                              

Peter Taber                       

Gabriella Kearns                                              

Shannon McMaho

ASHLAND

Alycia Poitras         

BARNSTEAD

Alyssa Spiewak      

BELMONT

Misty Crowell                                                  

Sarah McGlynn     

BRISTOL

Madison Dalphonse     

CENTER HARBOR

Allison Taylor    

CENTER OSSIPEE

Morgan Merchant       

FRANKLIN

Megan Gaudette                                              

Connor Raposo                                                

Kyle Shaw                                                         

Halie Turner                                                    

Thomas Walker

GILFORD

Maddison Currier                                            

Naomi Eldridge                                                

Jacqueline Lambert          

Cyndal VanSteensburg

GILMANTON/GILMANTON IRON WORKS

Timothy Stevens                                             

Sydney Holland                                                

Michael Maltais                                                

Molly Wrobel

HILL

Abriale Pratt        

LACONIA

Amanda Adams                                                

Patrick Anderson                                             

Hannah-Leigh Bergeron 

Zoran Boskovic                                                

Rebecca Brunelle                                             

Daniel Engelsen                                               

Lyndsey Hawkins                                             

Benjamin Montembeault 

Vanessa Nevin                                                 

Caleb Petell                                                      

Shane Schultz

LOCHMERE

Shannon Caron 

LOUDON

Katelyn Clark                                                   

Elizabeth Dunn                                                

Mariah Gage                                                    

Joy Planchet                                                     

Jacob Roz                                                         

Callie Terrill

MOULTONBOROUGH

Kathleen Leo  

OSSIPEE

Autumn Faris                                                   

Hallie LaRoche   

PLYMOUTH

Zachary Howard

SANBORNTON

Taylor Cole      

TILTON

Melanie Dion                                                    

Addam Duam                                                   

Emily Lagasse      

WOLFEBORO/WOLFEBORO FALLS

Bryn Davey                        

Kolbe Maganzini                                              

Stephanie Poole                                               

Mackenzie Chamberlain          

