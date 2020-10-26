NEWFOUND — Stormwater runoff accounts for up to 90% of pollution in New Hampshire’s waters, leading to serious water quality problems. When stormwater runs over roofs, roads, and lawns, it picks up everything from fertilizer to dirt and pet waste and carries this pollution into streams, rivers, and lakes. Stormwater also causes erosion and flooding, damaging personal property and infrastructure.
The Newfound Lake Region Association works to mitigate the threat of stormwater with numerous initiatives, one of which is by partnering with property owners in the watershed to implement buffers and barriers that allow stormwater to be filtered into the ground before it causes property damage or dumps pollution into waterways.
This work is implemented by the Newfound Youth Conservation Corps, a program that provides meaningful summer employment to area’s youth and teaches conservation principles, all while furthering the protection of the Newfound watershed.
NLRA provides stormwater assessments and the YCC crew provides installation of stormwater solutions to property owners, within the watershed, free of charge. Property owners need only pay for materials. This year, the YCC installed 13 stormwater solutions on eight properties. From rain bars and terraced gardens to driveway trenches, these projects will keep an estimated 360 pounds of sediment and nutrient pollution from entering Newfound’s waterways every year.
While the YCC season has ended for this year, NLRA is still conducting stormwater assessments and lining up projects for next summer’s YCC crew. If you have concerns about stormwater or erosion on your property in the Newfound watershed, email Program Manager Andrew Veilleux at Andrew@NewfoundLake.org or call 603-744-8689.
