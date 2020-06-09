LACONIA — New England Wolves Junior team in need of housing, $400 a month stipend paid to host families. Players need a bedroom, access to kitchen to prepare meals. Season runs from end of August to March with a break at Thanksgiving and Christmas. These kids are great kids and motivated student-athletes.
The New England Wolves are comprised of players age 16-20 pursuing their highest hockey aspirations and college opportunities, by training and developing in the Lakes Region of NH.
For the second straight year in 2018-19, the Wolves program was awarded the Eastern Hockey League’s “Humanitarian of the Year” award for their dedication to community service projects in the Lakes Region.
Interested parties should reach out to Wolves Host Family Coordinator Kerry Mullmullkl426@gmail.com.
