"These Sons of Liberty: Meredith in the American Revolution” by Rudy VanVeghten is now available for sale at Meredith Historical Society's Main Street Museum. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — They call it a semiquincentennial, but that’s just a complicated term for a 250th birthday. In three years, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s birth on the Fourth of July.

Marking that milestone is a new book published by the Meredith Historical Society. "These Sons of Liberty: Meredith in the American Revolution,” by Rudy VanVeghten, is now available for sale at the society’s Main Street Museum. He will be on hand at the society’s annual Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to sign copies of the book.

