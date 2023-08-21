MEREDITH — They call it a semiquincentennial, but that’s just a complicated term for a 250th birthday. In three years, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s birth on the Fourth of July.
Marking that milestone is a new book published by the Meredith Historical Society. "These Sons of Liberty: Meredith in the American Revolution,” by Rudy VanVeghten, is now available for sale at the society’s Main Street Museum. He will be on hand at the society’s annual Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to sign copies of the book.
“Books looking at the Revolutionary War from a national perspective fail to tell the story of our local participants,” says VanVeghten in the book’s introduction. “Conversely, references to our local participants fail to look at the broader picture of the war as a whole. And neither shows how New Hampshire’s response was unique and differed from other states. My approach was to intermix local, state and national perspectives in hopes that the shared context provides an extra degree of illumination that is missing if separated. The whole, I hope, is greater than the sum of the parts.”
Liberally illustrated with portraits, photographs and maps, the book covers the period from the end of the French and Indian War to the years following the British capitulation at Yorktown and the 1783 Treaty of Paris. Among the chapters are those discussing Meredith’s participation in battles, including Bunker Hill and Bennington, as well as our town’s presence at Ticonderoga, Saratoga, Valley Forge and West Point, as well as explaining how the Chemung section of Meredith derived its name.
Also at the Sept. 5 open house, the Meredith Historical Society will serve complimentary hot dogs and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, available from 5-7 p.m., while supplies last. Members of the board of directors will be on hand to show guests around the museum, which this summer includes exhibits of the popular local band Annie and the Orphans and early 20th century entrepreneur Charles Roberts.
