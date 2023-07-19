07-28 COM Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll (4)

Neil Berg and his 50 Years of Rock and Roll production will appear in the Great Waters tent at the Castle in the Clouds on Friday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. (Courtesy photo) 

MOULTONBOROUGH — Neil Berg and his 50 Years of Rock and Roll production will appear in the Great Waters tent at the Castle in the Clouds on Friday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. The show, part of the Concerts in the Clouds series, features a cast of stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals as well as incredible rock and roll vocalists.

Berg will share fascinating stories and groundbreaking music from the often unknown 50-year history of the music that changed the world from Rock and Roll in the 1940s through MTV in the early '80s. There will be tributes to such stars as Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.