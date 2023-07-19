MOULTONBOROUGH — Neil Berg and his 50 Years of Rock and Roll production will appear in the Great Waters tent at the Castle in the Clouds on Friday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. The show, part of the Concerts in the Clouds series, features a cast of stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals as well as incredible rock and roll vocalists.
Berg will share fascinating stories and groundbreaking music from the often unknown 50-year history of the music that changed the world from Rock and Roll in the 1940s through MTV in the early '80s. There will be tributes to such stars as Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.
Berg is a composer/lyricist and producer and has composed music for several productions including: "The Twelve, Grumpy Old Men: The Musical," "The Prince and the Pauper," "Tim and Scrooge, Never Grimm and The Man Who Would Be King." He is the creator and co-producer along with his producing partner, Adam Freidson of Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway and Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll, one of the most successful Broadway touring companies in the United States.
This is the only show of the 2023 season to be held on a Friday night. Tickets for this production are limited, but there is still some availability and may be obtained at greatwaters.org or by calling 603-569-7710.
Major sponsors of this event are: Fidelity Investments, Belknap Landscaping and Eastern Propane. Other sponsors include: Maxfield Real Estate, Paul Zimmermann, Bryan K. Stanley Construction, LLC, Butternuts Good Dishes, LLC, Cummings, Lamont & McNamee, PLLC, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA and Melvin Village Marina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.