CONCORD — Residents and visitors alike are invited to enjoy WINTER FEST, two days of winter fun and festivities, including an ice carving competition and demonstrations, themed ice bars, outdoor activities for all ages, and more at The Hotel Concord, O Steaks & Seafood, and multiple venues throughout downtown Concord, NH.
Scheduled to coincide with the Black Pond Ice Hockey Tournament and NHTI Winter Fling, WINTER FEST is presented by Intown Concord, Hannaford Supermarket and The Hotel Concord.
Spectators will enjoy watching ice-carving demonstrations and meeting some of New England’s most talented carvers on Friday, Jan. 24, starting at 3 p.m., followed by an ice carving competition on Saturday, Jan. 25 starting at 11 a.m. Carvings will be judged by a panel led by a team of Concord’s own dignitaries. The Hotel Concord will award prizes to the top three carvers plus a People’s Choice Award.
Concord’s unique boutiques will welcome shoppers and browsers looking to enjoy a Winter Shopping Stroll, with the chance to win Downtown Dollars all weekend.
Games and activities for kids and families will be stationed throughout downtown. Warm-up stations along Main Street will offer hot cocoa, hot cider, and toasty s’mores.
Complimentary shuttle service will be provided between downtown and the Black Ice Hockey Tournament at Winter Park. Parking is available in the covered garage located in the Capital Commons Parking Garage accessed via Storrs Street.
To enter the WINTER FEST Ice Carving Competition please contact Haylie Stoddard, Event Coordinator, Intown Concord at 603.226.2150 or email events@intownconcord.org
To book overnight accommodations at The Hotel Concord please visit HotelConcordNH.com or call 603-504-3500.
For more information about WINTER FEST visit www.intownconcord.org and follow us on Facebook.
WINTER FEST 2020
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Friday, Jan. 24
● Intown Concord Outdoor Activities: Late Afternoon / Early Evening.
• Demonstration Ice Carving on Main Street: Late Afternoon / Early Evening.
• Winter Shopping Stroll at Concord’s retail shops and restaurants.
• Family activities, including Cornhole and a variety of winter relay games.
• Warm-up stations offering hot cocoa, hot cider, and s’mores: all day.
● Ice Bar at O Steaks & Seafood: 4-10 p.m.
Saturday, January 25
● Intown Concord Outdoor Activities: Daylight Hours.
• Ice Carving Competition on Main Street: 11-3 p.m.
• Ice Carving Competition Awards at Ice Bar at O Steaks & Seafood : 3 p.m.
• Winter Shopping Stroll at Concord’s retail shops and restaurants.
• Family activities, including Cornhole and a variety of winter relay games.
o Warm-up stations offering hot cocoa, hot cider, and s’mores: all day
● Ice Bar at O Steaks & Seafood: 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM
● NHTI - Concord Community College’s Winter Fling, 5:30 -10:00 p.m.
LOCATIONS/VENUES
● The Hotel Concord, 11 South Main St., Concord.
● O Steaks & Seafood, 11 Main St., Concord.
● Ice carving competition & demonstrations, Main Street, Concord, NH.
● Winter Shopping Stroll, Main Street, Concord.
● Family activities and warm-up stations, Main Street, Concord.
● Black Ice Pond Hockey Tournament, White Park, Concord.
● Winter Fling- NHTI , Concord.
For more information about WINTER FEST visit www.intownconcord.org or follow us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.