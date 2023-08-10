HOLDERNESS — Granite Outdoor Alliance, a coalition of New Hampshire-affiliated outdoor businesses, nonprofits and outdoor enthusiasts, the Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, and Squam Lakes Natural Science Center are co-hosting a Nature After Hours networking event at the Science Center on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Attendees should meet at 3 p.m. at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, 23 Science Center Road, to explore the three-quarter-mile live animal exhibit trail. The self-guided walk takes about two hours. Entry to the trail ends at 3:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., join the group for Social Hour on the Science Center campus, with networking, complimentary apps, refreshments and yard games. There is no charge for the event, but registration is required.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about New Hampshire wildlife on the live animal exhibit trail while meandering through open meadows, mature forests and marsh boardwalks. The self-guided walk will be followed by an outdoor social hour with refreshments and activities.
Janel Lawton, director of New Hampshire’s Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development, will be the featured guest, providing an opportunity to hear from business leaders, job seekers and policymakers about the unique challenges and opportunities facing outdoor-centric communities in the Lakes Region. Granite Outdoor and ORID work hand in hand to connect public and private sectors on sustainable outdoor industry goals.
Tyler Ray, Granite Outdoor director, said, “The Science Center is the perfect example of an organization that provides a family-oriented experience for residents and visitors while educating users on the importance of environmental stewardship. It’s the outdoor economy at work — strengthening our connections to natural assets while supporting local economies and high quality of life.”
Nature After Hours is one of Granite Outdoors’ Rocktails & Streams events, an outdoor networking series that combines recreation with career networking designed for industry professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Rocktails & Streams is part of the Granite Outdoor summer lineup of events, festivals and service days, culminating in the organization’s largest event of the year, the Graniteer outdoor lifestyle festival, which will be held in Franconia on Sept. 30.
