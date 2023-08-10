HOLDERNESS — Granite Outdoor Alliance, a coalition of New Hampshire-affiliated outdoor businesses, nonprofits and outdoor enthusiasts, the Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, and Squam Lakes Natural Science Center are co-hosting a Nature After Hours networking event at the Science Center on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Attendees should meet at 3 p.m. at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, 23 Science Center Road, to explore the three-quarter-mile live animal exhibit trail. The self-guided walk takes about two hours. Entry to the trail ends at 3:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., join the group for Social Hour on the Science Center campus, with networking, complimentary apps, refreshments and yard games. There is no charge for the event, but registration is required.

