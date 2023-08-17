MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program's Meredith Sculpture Walk will offer Sunday Sculpture and Music in the Parks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Heskey and Scenic Parks on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Enjoy the Arts and Crafts Festival sponsored by the Greater Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce on Main Street and then stroll down to Meredith’s lakeside parks to enjoy music by local musicians who will play near the sculptures.
Musicians will be stationed at five park locations on the Meredith Sculpture Walk. The sculpture locations and musicians in Heskey Park are number 18, “Loon in Flight," Paul and Kathy Hubert; and numbers 20 and 21, “Asteroid” and “Mega Dandelion,” Rocket Rick.
In Scenic Park, number 24, “Henry David Thoreau," John Irish; number 27, “Mother and Child," Bernie Blaum; and number 31, “Catching the Wind," Peter Brunette.
The Meredith Sculpture Walk is promoting its 10-year anniversary, with Meredith Village Savings Bank serving as its anniversary presenting sponsor. A committee of the Greater Meredith Program, the Meredith Sculpture Walk is committed to developing awareness and enjoyment of public art in Meredith for residents and visitors. It is a year-round, outdoor, juried exhibition.
This will be the 10th year for the sculpture walk, featuring 32 works positioned throughout Meredith in high-visibility areas along Main Street, on the grounds of the Mill Falls complex and in the Hesky and Scenic lakeside parks. A record 28 new sculptures have been installed this year.
