08-27 COM music and sculpture

John Irish, one of the five performing artists for Sunday Sculpture and Music in the Parks, will be playing at the “Henry David Thoreau” sculpture by Janice Rudolf in Scenic Park. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program's Meredith Sculpture Walk will offer Sunday Sculpture and Music in the Parks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Heskey and Scenic Parks on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Enjoy the Arts and Crafts Festival sponsored by the Greater Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce on Main Street and then stroll down to Meredith’s lakeside parks to enjoy music by local musicians who will play near the sculptures.

