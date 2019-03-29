It’s an understatement to say that those who work in the Laconia School District make a permanent impact on student’s lives every single day. Every member of our school community has a hand in molding their young minds. Within every school day, the potential is there to change the trajectory of their path in life.
Those dreams are typically born out of connections students have made from experiences along their path. A student mesmerized by their teacher’s ability to capture the attention of an entire class through story, may choose to pursue a career in education. A chance meeting with a police officer who stops to chat and show an interest in that child’s day may influence the student to pursue a career in law enforcement. A family sitting together watching the last film about the walk on the moon may spark an interest in Aeronautics. Or a social worker who had a place in their home growing up, lending support and opening doors to services, may nurture the drive to help others through similar unfortunate events. Our job in school is to feed that dream and provide students with all the tools and opportunities they need to reach their goals.
The elementary years are spent on the development of the whole child. This means that while intellectual wellness and academics is a high priority, we also place priority on supporting wellness development in all areas for our youngest learners – including social, emotional, physical, and personal wellness. For many, this is their introduction to conflict resolution, managing their emotions, and using their developing language skills to communicate their needs.
Middle school is a time of enormous development in all areas. Students begin their journey of self-discovery and the struggle for autonomy to stand on their own. Their world opens a bit with the introduction to sports, drama, or clubs held after school. This is also a time when students develop their communication skills vital to self-advocacy.
During high school, students can engage in an even larger variety of learning experiences. Of course, there are the courses like English, math, science, and social studies that all students are required to take to graduate. However, they also need credits in digital arts and physical education. Outside of those traditional classes, students have some choices to make to follow their own path. Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) are structured experiences connected to local businesses/agencies for students to acquire on-the-job exposure to potential future occupations. The Huot Technical Center, located on our high school’s campus, offers robust, career-based programming in the following occupations: Careers in Education, Allied Health, Health Science, Plumbing and Heating, Building Construction, Law Enforcement, Culinary Arts, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Automotive Technology, Digital Media Arts, Computer Programming, Bio-Medical Technology, and Business Management. This gives our students real-world experiences, while making connections with employers around the community, to help make informed decisions about their future after high school.
Project Extra, our after-school program offered throughout the district, provides a variety of opportunities for students to stretch their learning. Community members are often invited in to display their achievements and positively influence their young minds.
The path widens after high school with a variety of avenues to consider. Some students may choose to jump right into the work force and live on their own, while others may decide to venture towards a two or four-year college. No matter the path, the staff in Laconia are present to help navigate their journey. Along their journey they may meet new people who influence that path and possibly morph those dreams into new ones. Think back to the days you were in school and I’m sure you can name several people who influenced your life. I have had several experiences and individuals influence my own path, and I will say with great vigor, that they had a profound effect on me and led me to where I am today.
Today’s students are so fortunate to have multiple pathways towards viable and exciting careers. No path is the same, just as no student is the same. I’m so proud of the work we’re doing all over the district, and the many ways we support our students every day.
Jennifer Sottak is a student services administrator in the Laconia School District.
