PLYMOUTH — Dr. David Fagan, a longtime Internal Medicine physician at Mid-State, began in his new role as Medical Director for the health center in early May. Dr. David Fagan brings extensive experience working in clinical health care in a career that spans more than thirty years with over ten years as part of Mid-State’s care team.
“Dr. Fagan brings a wealth of knowledge, operational experience, and innovation to his new leadership role,” Mid-State Chief Executive Officer Robert MacLeod says. Most recently, Dr. Fagan has been instrumental in leading the health center’s successful response to Covid-19 with his steadfast commitment to ensure the safety of patients and staff.
Mid-State Health Center is also pleased to welcome Stephen Regan, MD, to their care team in Plymouth. Dr. Regan specializes in internal medicine providing primary care for adults. Dr. Regan received both his undergraduate degree and completed medical school at Boston University. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Vermont.
Post residency, Dr. Regan ‘s long-term post was with Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, NH where he practiced Hospital Medicine, including caring for acutely ill patients in the emergency room and intensive care unit. Dr. Regan joins Mid-State’s care team with over twenty-three years of hospitalist and emergency medicine experience. Dr. Regan specializes in treating adult men and women for both common and complex illnesses.
Robert MacLeod, shared, “We are delighted to have a clinician of Stephen’s caliber joining our staff. His expertise and commitment to the health of our community makes him an excellent addition to the Mid-State team.”
Dr. Regan is now accepting new patients at Mid-State. To learn more about Mid-State Health Center or to enroll as a patient, visit them at midstatehealth.org or call 603-536-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.