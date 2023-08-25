08 COM meredith rotary

Inter-Lakes High School Interact members present donation to RCEF. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Rwanda Children Education Foundation recently told Meredith Rotary Club that local Rotary clubs have supported the organization over the past five years to improve many lives in Rwanda.

Since 2013 RCEF, a Laconia-based nonprofit organization, has provided school fees, scholastic materials and supplemental food to poverty-stricken children in Rwanda so that they could attend school.

