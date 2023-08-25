MEREDITH — Rwanda Children Education Foundation recently told Meredith Rotary Club that local Rotary clubs have supported the organization over the past five years to improve many lives in Rwanda.
Since 2013 RCEF, a Laconia-based nonprofit organization, has provided school fees, scholastic materials and supplemental food to poverty-stricken children in Rwanda so that they could attend school.
In 2018, Meredith Rotary Club, along with six other Rotary Clubs in the Lakes Region, donated funds to create the RCEF MicroCredit Global Grant program. Through this program, RCEF has been able to provide 156 micro-loans to RCEF students’ parents to start local businesses, allowing them to experience self-sufficiency and finance their children’s education on their own.
In 2022, the nonprofit completed the construction of 13 housing units for RCEF families in desperate need of safe, reliable homes. However, electric service was not going to reach the housing location for some time. Thus, last summer five Rotary Clubs in the Lakes Region joined together to fund the purchasing and installation of solar electric systems for the housing units. The solar electric systems are now installed and are providing enough energy to power interior lighting, run a radio and recharge cell phones.
For the past three years, Inter-Lakes Interact Club, sponsored by Meredith Rotary, has donated funds to RCEF so that student Samuel would be able to attend school.
Wednesday evening Interact members presented RCEF’s Executive Director Jeanine Mukarubega with a donation to cover the full amount needed for Samuel to again attend school starting this September.
Throughout the years, the Meredith Rotary Club has donated more than $2.9 million into the Lakes Region community for charitable projects, area improvements, scholarships and for individuals and families in need.
