The Meredith Parks & Recreation Department is holding its 10th annual Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center. The event will include crafts and handmade items, a raffle table and a baked goods sale with soups and chili and baked items. Artists participating in the fair may include woodworking, knitters, painters, crafters, jewelers, bakers, photographers and musicians and others.
The Afterschool Program through the Parks & Recreation Department will help with set-up, baking, selling raffle tickets, making crafts and more. The baked goods sale will expand to include soups and chili, along with the baked goodies and coffee.
Interested crafters who wish to participate may visit www.meredithnh.org or call 279-8197.
