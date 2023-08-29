WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill will host its annual Tool & Maker Sale on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a benefit dinner at East of Suez on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Items to be sold at the annual Tool & Makers Sale are steadily accumulating at Makers Mill as community members drop off donated items after clearing out their sheds, barns, basements, workshops and crafting closets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.