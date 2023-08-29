WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill will host its annual Tool & Maker Sale on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a benefit dinner at East of Suez on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Items to be sold at the annual Tool & Makers Sale are steadily accumulating at Makers Mill as community members drop off donated items after clearing out their sheds, barns, basements, workshops and crafting closets.
Donations are accepted during regular working hours, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 23 Bay St. Makers Mill is looking for tools and equipment related to woodworking, machining, metalsmithing, fiber arts, crafting, fine arts and metalworking and will also accept yard tools, workbenches, clamps, canvases and easels.
Makers Mill cannot accept every item and reserves the right to turn items away. Most tools and crafting supplies are accepted, with a few caveats that can be found on the website.
On Sept. 10, the annual benefit dinner at East of Suez will begin with doors opening at 5 p.m., allowing guests time to check in and enjoy a beverage while perusing a variety of silent-auction items handcrafted at Makers Mill with upcycled materials for the most part.
These include a jelly cupboard repurposed from old floorboards, an upholstered wooden bench upcycled from a spindle bed, unique mixed-media jewelry and crafts, original fine art and gift certificates to classes.
The buffet dinner will begin around 6 p.m., featuring food from East of Suez. The menu offers options for vegetarian and gluten-free diners and includes appetizers, entrees and desserts and coffee. Guests may BYOB.
Tickets for the benefit dinner are on sale online at makersmill.org/events. Donations can be made online at makersmill.org/donate or mailed to Makers Mill at P.O. Box 2267, Wolfeboro, NH 03894, for those unable to attend in person but still wishing to support the benefit.
