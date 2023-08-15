MANCHESTER — Make-A-Wish New Hampshire has appointed Mike Gibeault as its director of philanthropy, a new role.

Gibeault will be responsible for structuring, implementing and monitoring an effective donor engagement model. Alongside Vice President of Community Outreach, Nikki Lyons Lahey, Gibeault will aid the organization by raising funds through individual donors to further the mission of reaching every eligible child in New Hampshire with a critical illness.

