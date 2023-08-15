MANCHESTER — Make-A-Wish New Hampshire has appointed Mike Gibeault as its director of philanthropy, a new role.
Gibeault will be responsible for structuring, implementing and monitoring an effective donor engagement model. Alongside Vice President of Community Outreach, Nikki Lyons Lahey, Gibeault will aid the organization by raising funds through individual donors to further the mission of reaching every eligible child in New Hampshire with a critical illness.
His first day in the new position was Monday, Aug. 7.
Gibeault brings more than 32 years of business development experience. Previously, he served as sales manager, district manager and senior account executive at Coca-Cola Company. From these roles, he brings his expertise as a passionate and successful relationship manager.
Additionally, Gibeault has served on the Make-A-Wish New Hampshire board as co-chair of the Development Committee. Looking forward, he is eager to continue sharing inspiring stories about the impact of a wish on a child, their family, and the entire community.
Lahey said, “Mike's involvement over the years allows him to jump right in on day one because he was already a member of the team. This position will transform our work and allow our team to get closer to our goal of granting a wish for every eligible child in New Hampshire. And Mike is the perfect person for the job! Mike and his family have been so generously involved and giving of themselves for years, he now gets to welcome individuals to join all of us in this life-changing endeavor.”
