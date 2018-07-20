LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television continues its salute to the fabulous 50’s with a broadcast of 1950’s action-packed and seldom-seen film noir "Panic in the Streets" tonight and tomorrow night at 10:30 p.m. Directed by Elia Kazan and starring Richard Widmark, Jack Palance (in his film debut), Barbara Bel Geddes and Zero Mostel, “Panic in the Streets” was shot entirely on location in gritty New Orleans, giving the movie a gripping sense of realism. Kazan, having already won the Oscar for “On the Waterfront,” made the most of his colorful location. The film’s scenes include abandoned lots, train tracks, back alleys, dive bars, flophouses and the like. The director also favored the use of locals, rather than Hollywood extras, to add authenticity to each scene.
"Panic in the Streets" won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay, was chosen by the National Board of Review as one of the Top Ten Films of 1950 and garnered Kazan the International Award at the Venice Film Festival that same year. In its review, The New York Times noted that “… Elia Kazan has directed [it] with a keen sense of appreciation for violence and suspense.”
The final 50s film of this series will be 1957’s "Attack of the Crab Monsters," which will be broadcast July 27 and 28.
Non-subscribers can view these broadcasts by logging into LRPA's live stream at www.lrpa.org.
