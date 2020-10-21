LACONIA — This weekend, Friday, Oct. 23 & 24, LRPA will screen the granddaddy of all zombie movies: 1968’s horror masterpiece Night of the Living Dead, directed by George A. Romero and starring a cast of unknowns who would instantly become cult stars, including Judith O’Dea and Duane Jones.
