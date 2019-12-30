LACONIA — The Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire, 719 No. Main St., Laconia is offering a wide variety of parenting programs this winter for parents with children of all ages
Most classes are held in the early evenings and are offered free of charge, with free dinner and childcare available on-site each evening for families in attendance. Advance registration is requested for each program as space is limited. Assistance with transportation may be available with advance notice and approval.
Parenting classes scheduled for this fall include:
Active Parenting for Stepfamilies — 6 weeks beginning Jan. 7. For parents looking to create harmony and stability in their stepfamily, while raising responsible, courageous children. Topics include blending family histories & traditions, establishing parental authority, improving communication and more.
Tenant 101 — 4-weeks beginning Jan. 7. Helping families navigate housing challenges by educating them on how to evaluate potential apartments as well as how to successfully budget, apply, and interview for a rental property. This class also supports individuals in overcoming negative landlord references and learning to be the best tenant they can be.
Nurture Hope — 11 weeks beginning Jan. 8. A series for parents with children who have special needs and health challenges, designed to help families explore their hopes and fears, develop effective strategies for facing challenges, and recognize opportunities for celebration.
Positive Discipline Practices & Techniques — 6 weeks beginning Jan. 9. Focuses on discipline which is based on respect, empowerment, caring and cooperation. Learn the power of nonviolent discipline practices.
Cooperative Parenting and Divorce — 8 weeks beginning Jan. 28. Participants learn to shield their children from parental conflict while establishing a cooperative long-term relationship with the other parent. Co-parents are welcome to attend class together, but it is not required.
Call Tricia Tousignant, Family Resource Center, at 528-0391, or email tricia.tousignant@lrcs.org for more information or visit our website at www.lrcs.org and review the Schedule of Current Parent Education Programs at the Family Resource Center page. Attendance certificates will be provided at all parenting programs sponsored by Lakes Region Community Services, Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire.
