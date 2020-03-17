NEW HAMPTON — Live Free Home Health Care announced that it received the distinguished 2020 Best of Home Care –Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care. The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Excellence, Live Free Home Health Care is now ranked among the top 15% of home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program.
This accomplishment demonstrates Live Free Home Health Care’s long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Live Free Home Health Care’s clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period Live Free Home Health Care received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, etc. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Live Free Home Health Care management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.
“Live Free Home Health Care is honored to be recognized as a Leader in Excellence for the third year in a row. As a team, we take pride in everything we do. I’d like to thank everyone here for the hard work they do every day and for their ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference in a people’s lives.” says Tammy Niles, Executive Director.
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
“Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to reach their goals and deliver the best home care possible,” says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. “It’s thrilling to see the efforts that Live Free Home Health Care is making to provide outstanding care and employment. Live Free Home Health Care has worked extremely hard to qualify to provide high-quality care and this award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”
To find out more about Live Free Home Health Care commitment to excellence, please visit www.LiveFreeHomeHealthCare.com or call 603-217-0149
