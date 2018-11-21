LEFTOVERS? TWICE AS NICE!
The sides, as leftovers, as well as the bird itself, reappear a day or so after the holiday, in some form of another. After people have eaten the obligatory Turkey Sandwich Thanksgiving night (I like mine with turkey, a dollop of dressing and a splash of cranberry sauce !) a follow up can be a family favorite “Hot Turkey Salad.” This recipe is taken from my book “Chicken Salad – Fifty Favorite Recipes” –(Chronicle Books). I’ve substituted turkey for the chicken. This dish has become my walking group’s (The WWW’s) traditional dish at our annual Christmas party. There are never any leftovers from this dish.
TURKEY AND CHIPS HOT SALAD
4 cups cubed, cooked turkey
1 ½ cups thinly sliced celery
2 tablespoons diced red onion
1 tablespoon finely diced parsley
½ cup slivered almonds, toasted
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh 1emon juice
1 ¼ cups mayonnaise (either homemade or high-quality purchased
¼ cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
¾ cup crushed potato chips, preferably salt and vinegar flavor
Preheat the oven to 400’. Butter or spray a 1½ -quart shallow baking dish.
Combine the turkey, celery, onion, parsley, and almonds in a large bowl.
In a small bowl, combine the salt, pepper, lemon juice and mayonnaise.
Combine the mayonnaise mixture with the chicken mixture, and toss gently but thoroughly. Turn the turkey into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the cheese over the top, and then do the same with the potato chips. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the top is slightly browned and bubbling. Serve immediately. (To reheat, place the dish in a 325’oven for 15 minutes.) If you are making the dish ahead to transport, put the crushed potato chips in a separate container and sprinkle them on just before putting the dish in the oven.)
Serves 4 to 6.
When I mentioned this article to the W’s several weeks ago, Tuffy H. told me about a dish her family always has the day after Thanksgiving or shortly thereafter. It comes from her daughter-in-law Kate’s family, and it sounded delicious.
TURKEY YUM-YUMS
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
5 tablespoons butter, divided into 2 and 3 tablespoons
3 tablespoons flour
1 cup milk
¼ cup dry white wine
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch of dried oregano
¼ Cream (half-and-half) or more if needed
1 ½ cups cooked turkey
Pastry shells (prepared according to package directions.
Chopped fresh parsley for garnish, if desired.
Saute the mushrooms in 2 tablespoons melted butter, set aside.
In a saucepan, melt the remaining butter, and stir in the flour to make a roux. Thin with a little of the cream and add the turkey.
Add the sautéed mushrooms, stir, and spoon into the prepared pastry shells. Garnish with a bit of chopped parsley, if desired.
We all have different ways of dealing with the remains of the feast, the aforementioned turkey sandwich, casseroles, hash, and the grand finale, known in my family for generations, as “Frame Soup”, basically all the bones and scraps of meat left on them with any leftover vegetables. In New England, nothing is wasted from this New England holiday meal!
