GILFORD — Leadership Lakes Region, the regional leadership non-profit group founded in 1996 has decided to take one year off due to the health consequences and uncertainty of COVID-19. Normally, a new leadership class begins in early October for 25 class members and concludes its Program Year in May of the following year. The decision to not hold a class in 2020-2021 was made by unanimous decision of the Board of Directors at their August Zoom meeting.
“There were just too many unknowns and health safety issues right now for us to feel comfortable starting a new class” said Board Chair Don Morrissey. He added that the annual leadership program relies on businesses and agencies sending students to populate each new class along with area venues where the class can tour and meet monthly as well as hosting a variety of guest speakers on specific Program Days. Given the health concerns for class members, venue operators and speakers, the decision to postpone a year, although difficult, was the right thing to do, Morrissey said.
Applications of individuals who already applied for the next class have been reviewed and acceptances granted, albeit for October 2021 not October 2020. Others interested in the program may still apply with the understanding their class won’t start until fall, 2021. More information is available on the website; www.leadershiplakesregion.org.
