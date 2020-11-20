WOLFEBORO — After months of shaping a new normal at work, play, school and home, Last Night Wolfeboro 2020 organizers are inviting people of all ages to enjoy a virtual New Year’s Eve day of interactive games, magic, music, storytelling and more. Celebrate in-person, too, during the Last Night Wolfeboro scavenger hunt along the Main Street shopping area and a spectacular fireworks display over Wolfeboro Bay at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 (postponement date January 1).
“Our Special Events Committee and supporters have worked for months to develop a fun and free New Year’s Eve celebration to take place virtually with everyone’s health and safety in mind,” says Linda Murray, Wolfeboro selectman and committee chair.
Zoom links for Last Night Wolfeboro will be available @WolfeboroLastNight on Facebook a few days before December 31st.
In addition, a second Zoom performance channel will be hosted by Wolfeboro resident, former radio reporter and anchor and committee volunteer Brenda Jorett. “Crafting this virtual celebration from the ground up presents the chance to showcase our performers’ talents for this very special New Year’s Eve and offer a community gathering in a different way,” says Ms. Jorett. Entertainers scheduled to appear on the Zoom channels include:
- String Equinox, featuring local musicians Beverly Woods and Shana Aisenberg who’ve performed throughout the Lakes Region and at the Wolfeboro Area Farmers Market.
- Simon Brooks: Renowned, award-winning storyteller presenting an original story for the Last Night Wolfeboro audience (recommended for ages 8 and up).
- Emma Jedow: New Hampshire resident and passionate singer, songwriter, musician, and mental health advocate.
- Dan Chan and Company: an internationally renowned, award-winning magician.
- Andrew Long – New Hampshire-based comedian
- Yu Koriki: captivating magician and Brewster alumnus; now attending Northeastern University in Boston.
- Stacey Kelleher: singer, songwriter, musician from Ossipee, NH now living in Nashville, TN
Everyone planning to view the fireworks in person is urged to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing from groups outside their small gathering of family and friends.
Sponsorships, prizes and donations to supplement programming costs are welcomed by contacting Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation Director Christine Collins, (603) 569-5639, parksdirector@wolfeboronh.us. Event sponsors to date include: Black's Paper Store and The Children's Center.
