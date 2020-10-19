LACONIA — The Committee of Lakes Region Uncorked has decided to cancel the event for this year that was scheduled to run virtually on Nov. 6.
While we would all love to see the event go on, we are also acutely aware of the need to protect the health of our participants, sponsors, and staff. Throughout the pandemic, we have been vigilant in following the recommended guidance of state and national leaders — and to date, this has served us well in that we have not had anyone that we serve infected with the virus. Growing trends through this early autumn and statewide and national concerns about even small gatherings contributing to community spread of the Covid-19 virus demand attention. Out of an abundance of caution the committee has decided to cancel Uncorked for this year.
We look forward to bringing you an incredible event in November 2021, that showcases everything our Agency and local vendors have to offer.
