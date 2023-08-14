MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra, in its 48th year, has lined up a jam-packed concert series with concerts from November 2023 through May 2024.
The full schedule, venue information, individual and discount tickets are available now at LRSO.org.
The season opens on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Plymouth State University featuring Benny Wang, the 2023 Student Concerto Competition winner performing the first movement of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto
Rounding out November is Rossini's William Tell Overture (made popular by the Lone Ranger TV show), and Brahms Symphony No. 1 — a genius masterwork that embodies Brahms' lifelong struggle to match the weighty legacy of Ludwig van Beethoven.
Wrap yourself in festive seasonal spirit on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10, gracing stages at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia and the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith, as the orchestra presents enchanting holiday concerts starring vocalist Sheree Owens.
A true talent from the Powerhouse Theatre Collective in Laconia, Owens sprinkles holiday joy with renditions of "Ave Maria, Silent Night, White Christmas, The Twelve Days of Christmas" and "Jingle Bells," channeling the magic of celebrated artists including Sarah Reeves, Barbra Streisand and The Carpenters.
Trumpet extraordinaire Adam Gallant performs the Haydn Trumpet Concerto on Saturday, March 16. Gallant is highly sought-after in the New England music scene.
The orchestra will give a nod to America's past with Aaron Copland's "Lincoln Portrait," which combines spoken word with orchestral music, and William Grant Still's "Afro-American Symphony."
Prepare to be transported back in time to the golden era of swing and croon on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, as the orchestra reprises its sold-out 2017 "Sinatra!" tribute headlined by none other than the sensational vocalist Michael Gallagan. His charisma and vocal prowess will dazzle you with renditions of "My Way," "Night and Day," "Summer Wind," "I've Got the World on a String," and many more hits from the Sinatra songbook.
Discount Inter-Lakes ticket packages are available for performances in Meredith. Order at LRSO.org.
