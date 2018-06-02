DIII High School Tennis
#1 Gilford falls to #2 Bow:
The Falcons soar to a state title. Bow had Gilford's number this year and for the first time in 7 years there will be a different school listed on the DIII state championship trophy, as the Falcons down Gilford, 7-2. It was a masterful season for the Eagles, but a disappointing one for a program that had not lost a match since 2012 and have grown accustom to winning titles. They took home a trophy this year, but not the one they wanted. The match was determined by singles play, said coach Terry Wilson. “We lost to a better team. There were two singles matches that could have swung our way, as we lost 9-7 and 8-6. If we won those we at least had a shot in doubles, but we only won one match.”
The one thing that stood out to Wilson? “Sportsmanship," he said. "Both sides have respect for each other and played magnificent tennis. I am proud of my guys.” Like last year, Gilford loses eight seniors, with only two of the top eight coming back but as Wilson says another crop of players will emerge next year. “We will lose a lot of talent this year but our returning seniors next year have been in our system for three or more years and we have some talented guys behind them ready to move up.”
High School Softball
Gilford advances in playoffs
For the first time in a long time the Lady Eagles hosted a playoff game and they didn’t disappoint. It was a back and forth affair between two evenly matched teams as the 8th seeded Eagles earned a trip to the quarter finals with a 7-5 win over #9 Bishop Brady. Kasey Moore went 4-4 with a 2 run homerun in the top of the 6th inning to put Gilford up for good. With the score 4-4 entering the bottom of the 6th inning, Jillian Lachapelle led off with a double and Ella Harris drew a walk. Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch. Lachapelle scored on another wild one to give Gilford a 5-4 lead. Then Kasey Moore took a 2-0 pitch over the right center fence giving Gilford a 3-run lead. The Giants were not finished. In the top of the 7th with one out Laramie hit a homer to cut the Eagle lead to 2 but the final two batters flew out to end the game. Ella Harris was the winning pitcher going the distance and recording 7 strikeouts, 1 walk and 6 hits. Now a trip to Whitefield to take on undefeated (16-0) top seed White Mountains. The Spartans have beaten Gilford twice this year but the games were close (8-3, 5-4) so I’m thinking the Eagles get this one!
Belmont shuts down Orioles
Belmont – Belmont beat Conant 10-2 behind Julianna Estremera on the bump. She pitched the final 5 innings allowing no hits with 5 K’s and 2 walks. She also went 2-4 at the dish with 2 RBI. Kelly Allen, Lizzie Fleming, Morgan Hall, also had 2 hits apiece while Jordan Lavallee Raven Gates, Jordan Sargent and Makenzie Donovan joined the hit parade. The Red Raiders put together 7 hits in the fourth inning putting up 7 runs to blow open a 3-2 game. Next up for Belmont is Campbell, as the seventh-seeded Raiders head south to Litchfield to take on the Cougars today at 4 p.m.
Winnisquam edged in 1-0 contest
The Bears Season ends with a no-hitter in the opening round as they lost a heartbreaker 1-0 to Mascenic. The upset minded bears were in it for most of the game only giving up that one run in the 6th inning on an error. Winnisquam mounted a threat with 2 walks in the 7th but a left 2 runners on with 1 out. Emily Decormier was outstanding in centerfield and Aubrey St. Onge was tough in the circle allowing only 5 singles and no earned runs. Credit to the Royals as they played stellar defense and kept the Winnisquam bats quiet with 16 strikeouts. It was a solid season for the Bears going on a 4-game winning streak to close the season and beating Franklin twice for their 8-8 record.
Panthers top Groveton
Moultonborough advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 15-4 victory over Groveton. The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first and added two more in the third before Panther bats came alive. Rio Vasquez started the scoring off with an opposite field solo home run that sparked a 7 run inning and the Panthers never looked back. Collecting multiple hits on the day were Liz Eaton 3-5 with 2 RBI's, Alexa Price 2-3 with a double and an RBI, Maddie Perrotti 2-3 with a triple and 3 RBI's, Vasquez was 2-4 with a double and that dinger. Allie Taylor had a triple, 2 RBI's and 3 intentional walks. Savannah Keyes and Taylor split duties on the mound giving up a total of 5 hits and 11 strikeouts. The 3rd seeded Panthers move on to Saturday’s quarter final game against Derryfield at 4 p.m. at home on Harry Blood Field.
In other local playoff action, Prospect Mountain gave #4 Berlin a scare as the 13th ranked Timberwolves succumb to the powerful Mountaineers, 8-1. And as previously (erroneously) reported, Franklin made the tournament instead of Newfound as the final seed. White Mountain quickly dispatched the Golden Tornadoes 12-0. Congratulations, ladies, on making the tournament!
High School Lacrosse
Season ends for Gilford girls
Due to a tie breaker Gilford was seeded 7th and instead of drawing top seeded Derryfield, they traveled to Hopkinton for a quarterfinal matchup with the Hawks. The shorter drive didn’t help, as Gilford's season ended hard, 21-10. Coach Dave Rogacki said they lost to a better team. “We didn't react well to Hopkinton's motion offense and aggressive defense,” he said. The Eagles' goalie, Julia Spooner, made 20 saves and was peppered all day by the Hawks. Offensively Rogacki said they had a hard time converting. “We missed some basic shots that could have kept the game closer.” Laurel Normandin had 2 goals and 6 assists, while Shelby Cole added an assist and 2 goals. Kolbi Plante also scored two goals and Sophie Leggett, Erin Hart, and Taryn Plante each had a goal apiece.
Laconia girls make semis
It’s on to the semifinals for the Laconia girls as they shook off some early mistakes and cruised to an 18-10 victory over Pelham in quarterfinal playoff action. The Pythons took a 5-4 lead with 4:34 remaining in the half, which Laconia Coach Bob Howe attributed to early indecision. “We were passing and catching but our tentativeness allowed them to collapse on us and cause turnovers.” The Sachems had more chances than Pelham but needed to make quicker decisions. “When we moved the ball and acted quicker, the goals started to come.” Laconia ripped off 8 goals in a row over a 10:07 span to take control of the match. Laconia was led by Skylar Tautkus with 5 goals, while Becca Howe and Sydney Stevens netted 4.
The top 4 seeds are through to the semis with #4 Laconia playing #1 Derryfield tonight at 7 p.m. at home under the lights at Bank of NH Stadium, while the early match features #2 Hopkinton and #3 Bow. Winners advance to the Championship game at Bedford High Tuesday at 7 p.m. You can hear tonight’s Laconia game live on WEMJ starting just before 7 on 107.3FM
High School Baseball Playoffs –
Belmont blanks Fall Mountain
Belmont – Belmont moved on to the quarterfinals with a solid 8-0 shutout of Fall Mountain. Griffin Embree was again solid on the mound, going 6 strong innings and scattering 3 hits, walking 3 and striking out 13. It was a tight game with Belmont on top 3-0 into the 6th when the Raiders broke it open. Leading the way was Cam Margerer, who smacked 2 doubles and drove in 4 while Embree was 1-2 with a walk and scored one and drove in one. But it was the bottom of the order that came through, according to Coach Matt LeBlanc. “Brett Lima, Nate Sottack and Austin Didsbury went a combined 3-6 and scored 5 runs and when the last 3 in your order does well, you’re going to win a lot of games.”
Winnisquam drops playoff to Spartans
The Bears' team bus broke down in Franconia Notch on the way to play White Mountains Regional, according to Coach Fred Caruso. "We had to get a bus from Moultonborough to get us to Whitefield!” After that delay the Bears got to the field, shook off the delay and promptly scratched out a couple of first inning runs to set the 2nd seed back on their heels. Leadoff hitter Philip Nichols was hit by the first pitch of the game, Michael Allard singled and the Bears executed a double steal with Nichols scoring on an overthrow at third base. Allard scored on an RBI groundout by Alex Mango. White Mountains regained their composure and took advantage of the Bears only error of the game in the bottom of the inning, scoring two unearned runs to draw even. The Spartans added two in the second and scored an insurance run in the sixth inning for the 5-2 final.
With #1 Gilford on a preliminary bye to the quarterfinals they will host Bishop Brady today, while #3 Belmont will entertain the 11th seeded Newport Tigers, who took out the 6th seed Campbell 6-1.
Moultonborough advances
The 6th seeded Moultonborough Panthers got a scare from #11 Lin-Wood but came back in dramatic fashion to win in 8 innings, 11-10. MA jumped out early 5-0, but took the foot off the gas and gave up 8 runs between innings 3-5 and found themselves down 8-7. With single runs in the 6th and 7th they pulled ahead 9-8, but the Lumberjacks scratched out the equalizer, sending the game into extra innings. Lin-Wood went ahead 10-9 and poised for the upset when, in the bottom of the 8th, Bailey Jensen and Reese Swedberg drew walks. Trevor Greene reached via error before Logan Gundersen singled to left, scoring Jensen. Michael Tolman came up with the bases loaded and launched a fly ball to right, allowing Swedberg to tag up and score the winning run. Trevor Greene pitched 2 2/3 innings, but after he left the floodgates opened. The gamble may have paid off as he will be eligible to pitch in today’s quarterfinal matchup against #3 Wilton-Lyndeborough. Colby Kessler went 2-5 with 5 RBI while Michael Tolman was 2-3 with a pair of RBI.
High School Baseball Honors
The Baseball Coaches of NH have named the all-state teams for this year and the Lakes Region is well represented. From DII Henry Green from Plymouth made the first team while Cam Haynes from Laconia and Nick Qualey from the Bobcats made 2nd team. Ryan Dee was named to the 3rd team as was Mike Hogan from Plymouth. DIII first-teamers include Griffin Embree and Cam Magerer from Belmont with Adrian Servavo and Issac Wallace from Gilford joining them. Second-team honors went to the Red Raiders’ Kyle Minery and Colby Brown, Golden Eagle Jack McLean, Ian St. Cyr from Inter-Lakes, Nick Lynch and Logan Rouille from Newfound, Caleb Piwnicki (probably should have been 1st team, but what do I know) from Prospect Mountain and Jack Beaulieu from Winnisquam. Belmont put 2 more on the 3rd team with Brett Auclair and Matt Pluskis. Gilford added Alex Murthesbaugh and Tyler McKinney while inter-Lakes had Nate Sleeper. Drew Nickerson and Michael Allard represented the Bears (Newfound and Winnisquam) to round out the 3rd team. Mike Tolman earned 1st team honors in D-IV while Jon Bryant was named to the 2nd team for Moultonborough Academy. Aidrian Siravo was also named the Player of the Year from Gilford in DIII. It’s the second year in a row a Lakes Region player earned that distinction. Last year it was Cole Contigiani from Belmont. Way to go boys! Congratulations.
Volleyball camp: “Pass Set Crush Volleyball Camp” is set for this week at Gilford High. It’s for kindergarten through 6th grade and begins on Monday. It will run the entire week and is designed for young players to have fun while learning the basic skills of volleyball. The camp is held at Gilford High School 3:30-5:00 daily Monday through Friday. Campers will receive quality instruction from the Gilford High School volleyball coaching staff and high school players. For registration and further information contact Amy Tripp at atripp@sau73.org.
The Road Ahead:
Playoff results from area high school and some more summer camps to talk about in future reports.
Keith Murray is the host of Lakes Region voice of Sports on 107.3FM WEMJ Saturday and Sunday Mornings at 9am and can be heard on WEEI 101.5FM with daily local sports updates. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.