Lakes Region Flag Football
6U Cowboys
For the first time in the history of Lakes Region Flag Footbal,l they will be sending a team to the national championships in Florida. The 6U Cowboys qualified for the Orlando National Championship on Jan. 19 and 20. How did they get there? They participated in the New England Autumn Classic and the North Shore flag football Turkey Bowl and crushed it in both. They captured the Turkey bowl and went undefeated in tournament play. With that success brought a #18 national ranking among 6U teams. According to Drew Guay at LRFFL, the kids came together from all over. “In the spirit of our program, we pulled kids from all over the Lakes Region to be a part of this team. They quickly came together and worked hard as a true team while making great friendships with kids from other towns.” The roster includes Ethan Benson (Belmont), Keegan Connelly (Laconia), Ben Cooper (Wolfeboro), Harlow Corliss (Meredith), Logan Dubois (Meredith), Luke Fernandez (Laconia), Austin Guay (Plymouth), Austin Guerin (Gilford), and Saygen Kane (Bristol). The team is coached by Guay, Rodney Guerin, & Jeff Kane. Flag football is sponsored by the NFL and is played throughout the country. To be ranked this high and being able to go to this competition is amazing!
The team has begun fundraising in hopes to be able make this opportunity a reality, as the costs to send the kids to Florida for a few days is rather expensive. Any donations help supplement the costs for the players and their families said Guay. “Ideally, each family could get an allowance to help cover flight and hotel for the player and one family member as a chaperone, as well as the coaches.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up and is available on The LRFFL Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lakesregionflagfootball. They are also taking business sponsors as well and any interested businesses should contact Coach Guay at drewguay@gmail.com for information on how to get involved. For something like this, fundraising only goes so far and corporate sponsorship likely will be required.
This is an incredible opportunity for our young athletes who have proudly represented Lakes Region Flag Football and are proving that these “kids from the woods in New Hampshire” can compete with anyone. I remember back in the day when I played youth football here in Laconia that one of our Pop Warner Bantam teams got invited to play down in Georgia. That was an incredible time for those players, coaches and families and I trust this will be a similar experience for this generation. Coach Guay recognizes the chance these kids have. “Please help these amazing young athletes experience this opportunity and see that ANYTHING is possible with hard work and dedication. All of your generous proceeds will go directly towards each player’s plane ticket and hotel stay!”
Lakes Region Flag Football is still pretty much in its infancy, being less than 10 years old, yet growing by leaps and bounds with every season. Since the beginning they have increased their participation exponentially. They have added seasons even throughout the winter due to demand. Many parents I speak to view this as a safer alternative to tackle football and others as a good entry point to tackle football later on. For more information on Lakes Region Flag Football check out their website at www.lrffl.com. Good luck Cowboys and congratulations Lakes Region Flag Football.
Hear Keith Murray’s Local Sports Updates everyday on 101.5 WEEI Sports Radio. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com
