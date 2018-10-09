Football
Laconia 27, Stevens 7
This is why they play the games. Stevens came into the game sporting a 5-0 record with dominating performances over each of their first five opponents. Laconia had been struggling with a 3-2 record and dealing with multiple injuries and missing players. From the outset it was going to be an uphill battle for the Sachems… on paper. But Laconia took the opening drive and ran it right down the throat of the Cardinals, putting up a quick seven points. Laconia came out and dominated the line of scrimmage from the first snap. Garrett Whitney was blasting would-be tacklers, allowing his tailbacks to get to the second level and operate in open space. Kozens talked about the line play. “We took control of the line of scrimmage and when you have a 5-0 team coming in and you win handily, it’s a good feeling.”
Jake Steele scored twice in under three minutes and finished the night with over 200 yards rushing. The Sachems put up over 400 yards of offense, with 90 percent of it coming on the ground.
The first half ended with a score of 14-7, but in all honesty, Laconia could’ve been up by three scores. They were having their way offensively and the only thing that was stopping them was themselves, according to Kozens.
Laconia put a really nice drive together in the third quarter, highlighted by a 37-yard play-action pass from Greenwood to Ryan Chaisson that put the ball on the one-yard line. It was a perfectly executed play and Chaisson was wide open. Greenwood capped the drive with a quarterback sneak and the Sachems were back up by two scores, 21-7.
In the middle of the fourth quarter the Sachems methodically moved the ball down the field and ate up five minutes of game time and eventually put the ball in the end zone, going up by three scores.
Steele rushed 27 times for 201 yards, Brooker 19 for 156. Collectively 393 yards rushing. Greenwood ran for 2 touchdowns and was 2-6 for 51 yards passing.
Laconia moves to 4-2 and is tied for fourth position in Division III as Hillsboro-Deering-Hopkinton lost to Monadnock and Trinity beat Inter-Lakes–Moultonborough. However with the opening game loss to HDH, Laconia loses the tiebreaker and is actually behind them in the standings. Coming up next week a long road trip to Swansey, where the Sachems will take on the undefeated Monadnock Huskies who are rolling over everybody they play. On paper it doesn’t look good for the Sachems. But we don’t play football games on paper. It’s an early game on Friday night, kicking off at 6:30 p.m.. Eric Nelson and I will have the broadcast on WEMJ 107.3 FM starting with our pregame show at 6 p.m. I smell a big upset coming!
Other games
In other Lakes region football action the Hanover Marauders stay undefeated with a 26-6 win over the Gilford Belmont Golden Eagles. Inter-Lakes – Moultonborough puts up 30 points but Trinity puts up twice that much in a laugher in Manchester losing 60-30 sending the Lakers to a 1-5 record but believe it or not still in playoff contention. The Plymouth Bobcats go to 6-0 looking to repeat as Division II champions. It might be hard to believe that a team would show good sportsmanship in a 49-0 win but they did just that. The Bobcats jumped out to a huge lead against Kingswood and put their second and third string kids in for the remainder of the game, limiting the score. Looking at the schedule ahead it appears as though Plymouth will be 9-0 and the top seed in Division II North. Seeing all the other teams in the North and the South, I’m not sure there is anybody that can challenge the Bobcats this year. All Division IV teams had the week off.
Volleyball
Winnisquam 3, Inter-Lakes 0
Both coaches described the match as “highly competitive, hard hitting and closely contested.” It was as advertised with these two programs displaying why they are the cream of the crop in Division III. Although a straight set win for the Bears, the teams were separated by a total of just 11 total points, 25-18, 26-24 and 26-24. The first set was very close to the 17th point with Winnisquam pulling away for the win. The second set was very close throughout with the Bears sealing the set when Sarah Seymour blocked Emma Wheeler to earn the 26th point. The 3rd set mirrored the second, with Winnisquam again pulling out the 26-24 victory. For Inter-Lakes Emma Wheeler had an outstanding night, pounding down 15 kills to go with 23 digs on defense. Jessalyn Brown recorded 29 assists, 13 digs and seven service aces while Hailey Hart had six kills and 11 digs. Also contributing were Morgan White with 13 digs, Ava Duymazlar had five five kills and Madisyn Wilson got eight digs. Winnisquam was led by Shannon Goodwin who knocked down 13 kills, had 20 digs and two aces. Olivia Dill set the table with 29 assists and Gabby Isabelle collected 12 kills, 11 digs and two blocks.
Winnisquam stays undefeated at 10-0, tied for first with Farmington, while Inter-Lakes drops to 9-3, a half game back of Prospect Mountain at 9-2 and tied with Epping for the fourth seed. The Bears played Farmington last night while Inter-Lakes takes on Mascoma Valley in Meredith tonight.
Gilford 3, Souhegan 0
Last Thursday Gilford played Souhegan amidst a full gym of people supporting the DIG PINK initiative. Each year the Lady Eagles raise money for research and a cure for breast cancer. This is very close to the hearts of the Gilford Volleyball Community, as Amy Annis passed away after a courageous battle with the disease at age 31 Annis was on the 1995 championship team for Gilford. Also, the whole program is committed to walking in the Greater Lakes Region “Making Strides for Breast Cancer” walk Oct.21, to raise even more money and awareness.
Lexi Boisvert led the defense with 12 digs and had 6 kills. Maggie McNeil was strong on serve receives, added seven offensive kills and 11 digs. Lindsey Sanderson added four kills, two assists and a block. Another milestone for the Eagles came when Karly Sanborn was honored for her career 1,000 assists she achieved at St. Thomas Sept. 26. During this game she added 21 assists to her total and 11 defensive digs. Gilford is 13-0 on the season in Division II with three matches left.
Girls Soccer
Moultonborough 2,
Portsmouth Christian 0
Both Panther goals were scored by Katie DuBois; one in the first half and one in the second.
Gilford 2, Bishop Brady 1
This was a physical and aggressive game back and forth throughout with both teams creating chances. Reece Sadler scored on a great free kick from 25 yards and Abby Javi scored the other, while Hannah Perkins had 12 saves in net.
Field Hockey
Winnisquam 2, Bishop Brady 1
This was a nail bitter to the end. Winnisquam scored in the first half and played phenomenal defense up until give minutes in the second half when Brady scoreda goal. It could have been a momentum shift but Winnisquam answered right back with less than 3 minutes remaining in the game to ice it. Meghan Cote scored both goals with Eveline Auger and Maddie House getting the assists.
Newfound 2, Gilford 1
Eagles field hockey continues to show growth, according to Coach Dave Rogacki. After a very good game at Berlin last Saturday, the Eagles traveled to Newfound for a game against the defending D III Champions. The game between the last two champions didn’t disappoint, with the Bears taking a 2-1 win at home. The Eagles Emily O’Connor started the scoring at the 20 minute mark of the first half. Newfound answered 8 minutes later to tie the score and two minutes later got the game winner. Coach Rogacki noted one player in particular. “Taryn Fountain played an aggressive game on both ends of the field with her defense and passing keeping the Eagles within striking distance. The second half featured a very aggressive full field game by both teams.”
Hear Keith Murray’s Local Sports Updates everyday on 101.5 WEEI Sports Radio. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.