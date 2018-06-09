High School Lacrosse: ON TO THE FINALS!
Laconia v Monadnock – You can tell a good team by the tough games they play and win when they don’t play their best. That was the case Wednesday night at Fitzgerald Field at Laconia High School where the Sachems punched their ticket to the state championship game today in Exeter with an 11-5 win over a determined Monadnock team. The Huskies won the opening draw and promptly came into the offensive zone and went into a stall of sorts. They passed the ball around the defense 5-6 times without probing the defense, just feeling things out. When they eventually made a move, 3 minutes had come off the clock and Steve Tower had one of his 20 saves on the day and was preparing to clear. After a couple of turnovers Laconia had possession again and this time hit paydirt. Cole Reed collapsed the defense from the left and found Ryan Chaisson wide open to the left of the crease and put a one-timer past goalie Cullen Lloyd with 5:52 remaining in the first quarter. With just 6.4 seconds remaining in the quarter, Chaisson returned the favor to Bailey Moore, who extended the Laconia lead to 2. The Sachems kept winning the clamp on faceoffs but the Husky wings were more determined to get the 50-50 balls and had the majority of possessions. I made the joke on the WEMJ broadcast that the Laconia strategy was to lose every faceoff, let the Huskies come down and watch Steve Towers make a miraculous save and take the ball the other way. Unfortunately that was not too far from the truth. A measure of a great team is to overcome adversity and win, according to Coach Andy Paronto. “Credit Monadnock, they are a good team and fight hard for ground balls. We had some stretches where we put some goals on them and established a high level of play.” The Sachems extended their lead to 6-0 in the first 6 minutes of the 2nd quarter as the boys started to soften the Husky defense and got Lloyd off his spot. Dominic Dow put one past Towers with 2:29 to go, but the Sachems took a 6-1 lead into the break.
During the halftime break we noticed that Paronto was not satisfied with the 5 goal lead and let his guys know about it, being heard from the Northeast end zone as he addressed the boys. “I just wanted to get them in the mind frame of establishing a high level of play and keep that for the extent of the half. Look, when we play at that level we’re going to put the ball in the net, we’re going to play great defense, we’re going to be able to get great transition and we saw that.”
In the 3rd quarter Riley Roy found Parker Minor open for a rip from the left elbow for a 7-1 lead. Paronto also warned at the half the Monadnock would not go quietly.
“I told them that they’re going to play hard, too, and the easy opportunities would not always be there and it’s going to be tough.” The Huskies continued to match the intensity and gain offensive possessions and cashed in with the next 2 to cut the lead to 7-4 with a pair of nice goals from Tim Hart. Laconia got one back with 18 seconds left, but the next faceoff draw was shoveled back by Caleb Roy, who had an outstanding day gaining nearly every clamp. The ball had a little too much energy as it ended up in the stick of Chris Boucher in the box. He spun past the Laconia defense for a quick shot that got past Towers for a goal that took 7.1 seconds!
Laconia owned the 4th quarter, splitting the draws, getting most of the ground balls and wearing down the Husky defense. They were able to get some wide open shots that provided the final margin of victory, 11-5. Towers was the difference, said Coach Paronto. “Steven is amazing. He’s done a great job, he’s a first team all-state player this year and couldn’t be happier to have him in our program for the past 3 years.” Roy finished with 4 goals and 2 assists, Chaisson and Minor netted 3.
In the nightcap Hopkinton remained undefeated with a dominating 11-2 victory over Plymouth, setting up today’s championship match in Exeter at Bill Ball Stadium at 2:30. Paronto says past performance matters little. “In the playoffs I tell the guys it does not matter how many games you won or lost. It’s 0-0 and nothing matters.” Laconia was dominated 10-4 by Hopkinton back on May 9th. The Hawks have a collective 26-4 goal differential in their opening playoff matches (182-56 in the regular season) and are the prohibitive favorite. It’s #1 against #2 and you can hear the game live on WEMJ starting just before 2:30! Let’s go BIG RED!
High School Softball
Belmont reaches finals
The Red Raiders are on to the championship game today!!! In the bottom half of the DIII draw both Mascenic and Belmont had upset wins in the quarter finals as the 7th seeded Raiders shut out #2 Campbell 3-0, and 6th seeded Mascenic blasted No. 3 Newport 10-0. The game was scoreless into the 4th when Mascenic broke through with a run but in the top of the 5th Belmont exploded for 5 runs beginning with a leadoff bomb from Jordan Sargent as Belmont batted around. According to Coach Bill Clary, Julianna Esteramera was pitching well into the 5th, matching the DIII pitcher of the year, but she had some difficulty. “Ju-Ju ran into a little bit of a roadblock and gave up a couple of runs so we made a pitching change and gave her a break but brought her back in later in the 6th to finish up.” The score was 5-4 heading to the home half of the 7th when an error produced the tying run for the Vikings, sending the game to extras. The Raiders pounced quickly in the 8th as Sargent walked with 2 outs and then stole second. Chantal Martin singled, scoring Sargent. Esteramera slammed the door shut 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning, sending the Raiders to the championship game. Belmont only had 6 hits but made the most of them, with Sargent leading the way going 2-3 with a run and RBI
Undefeated #1 White Mountains await Belmont after downing Berlin 6-3. Clary says it’s going to be an uphill battle but don’t count Belmont out!
“They have a dominating pitcher and their entire infield just made first team all-state so they are solid the way through. We were fortunate enough to beat them last year in the regular season but that doesn’t mean anything! The only team we were favored in was Conant. I don’t think anyone expected us to be where we are. Now we are going to have to play error-free ball and manufacture some runs against a very good White Mountain team.” Good luck Ladies!!!
The Road Ahead:
Laconia High Boys Lacrosse and Belmont Softball Championship games in Tuesday’s Roundup! Listen to WEMJ today for the Laconia Boys Lacrosse game at 2:30 on 107.3FM
Keith Murray is the host of Lakes Region voice of Sports on 107.3FM WEMJ Saturday and Sunday Mornings at 9am and can be heard on WEEI 101.5FM with daily local sports updates. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com
